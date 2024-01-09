All The Details You Need To Know About February’s New York Men’s Day

New York Men’s Day is back! Now in its 21st season (impressive!), the NYFW staple has announced plans for the upcoming menswear collective, taking place on February 9 at Location05 in the Hudson Yards area. NYMD will showcase eight designers on one floor of the venue, spread across four different studios. This season will feature four new and emerging brands alongside four returning designers. Among the designers showing are unisex line BULAN, genderless line Landeros New York, menswear lines Pas Une Marque and Sivan, and menswear and womenswear line Tarpley.

“We are thrilled for New York Men’s Day to return in February and we feel that with the more intimate setting, it will allow press, buyers, and the community to get to know the designers more,” said NYMD founder and Agentry PR’s Erin Hawker in a statement. “Our mission remains the same and we want this platform to continue to be an anchor for emerging brands and designers to showcase their creativity in front of the community. For this season, we are able to bring forward eight talented groups of brands and we value all the support we receive from our sponsors and long time partners. We could not have done it without the encouragement and positivity we receive from the community and we hope New York Men’s Day will continue to inspire and bring innovation to the group.”

Hilldun Corporation returns as this season’s presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include haircare brand Oribe, who will be providing products and grooming teams. Augment will provide makeup pros and products for the presenting designers to use on their models too. Sessions will be held from 10:30am to 12:00pm and 4:30pm to 6:00pm.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.