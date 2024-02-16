Inside the LaQuan Smith after party

A LaQuan Smith show is a party in itself—so you can be sure the after party was one of the hottest invites in town this week. The designer celebrated his Fall Winter 2024 collection with friends of the brand at The Box, following his runway outing at Cipriani downtown on Monday night. Guests gathered for the late night bash, ignoring threats of the incoming snowstorm, to raise a cognac or two. Spotted around the club were Alton Mason, who had walked the runway hours earlier, Busta Rhymes, Duckie Thot, Ezra J. William, Isan Elba, Jasmine Sanders, Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Jenee Naylor, Joey BadA$$, Kiki Layne, Laysla de Oliveira, Lola Brooke, Marcus Allen, Meagan Good, Memphy, Oyinda, Parker Kit Hill, Serayah, Shaun Ross, Tayshia Adams, and Ava Salmaci.

Images: BFA

Gucci shut down Soho

There were even more town cars and blacked-out-window SUVs on Wooster Street on Saturday night than usual, thanks to Gucci. The luxury label was celebrating the reopening of its Wooster Street boutique under creative director Sabato De Sarno, whose first collection for the house has now landed on the shop floor. To mark the moment, British singer Romy Madley Croft was in town (insiders will know that The XX frontwoman’s solo song, Loveher, soundtracked De Sarno’s recent runway debut.) Guests bopped to her set list, as well as opening and closing DJ sets from Amber Valentine and Oza, as they caught up over cocktails and passed bites. They also went home with Gucci Ancora posters and vinyl editions of Romy’s album Mid Air, which were distributed out of a custom-wrapped burgundy-hued (or should we say Gucci Ancora Rosso-hued) airstream. Attendees included Jessica Chastain, Daisy Edgar Jones, Elliot Page, Jodie Turner Smith, , Kingsley Ben-Adir, Allegra Shaw, Antwaun Sargent, Aurora James, Beanie Feldstein, Bibi Breslin, Blu DeTiger, Coco Baudelle, Deon Hinton, Elegance Bratton, Eliot Sumner, Eva Meloche, Gage Gomez, Garrett Carswell, Harley Viera Newton, India Mullen, Iris and Maude Apatow, Jeremy O. Harris, Kiki Layne, Kristen Crawley, Lauren Santo Domingo, Leandra Medine, Liv Perez, Mariacarla Bosconi, Marta Pozzan, Marcus Samuelsson, Mia Moretti, Mickalene Thomas, Natasha Lyonne, Quil Lemons, Reign Judge, Rickey Thompson, Selah Marley, Susanne Bartsch, Tamara Kalinic, Tanner Reese, Tyrell Hampton, Vanessa Hong, Wardell Milan, Wisdom Kaye, Xenia Adonts, and many more.

Images: BFA

Jackson Wiederhoeft’s pre-Valentine’s Day dinner

Following his runway show, designer Jackson Wiederhoeft wanted to get the crew together for a celebratory cocktail party and dinner. Guests gathered together in NO BAR at The Standard, East Village for custom Hendricks cocktails—the gin brand recently collaborated with the designer, resulting in his signature corsets for bottles! Hanna Snead created a three-tiered wedding cake for the celebration, while DJ Clone kept the party going ’til late. Among those dancing under the disco ball were Aquaria, Suzanne Barsch, Chloe Wise, Mark Hunter, Elizabeth Sulcer, Griffin Maxwell Brooks, and Maddi Jean Waterhouse.

Images: BFA

Helmut Lang, Bergdorf Goodman, and A Magazine Curated By celebrate Peter Do

Have you heard? Celebrated designer Peter Do’s first collection for Helmut Lang is launching at Bergdorf Goodman. To raise a glass to the line, the retailer along with A Magazine Curated By and its editor in chief Blake Abbie joined forces to host an intimate dinner party in honor of Do. Attendees wore pieces from the Spring Summer ’24 collection, Do’s debut which hit the runway last NYFW, as they gathered at BG Restaurant to enjoy a meal of classic Vietnamese dishes. Guests included Linda Fargo and Yumi Shin, Alexander Roth, Becky Akinyode, Beverly Nguyen, Callum Stoddart, Dahan Phuong Oanh, Evan Ross Katz, Hunter Abrams, Huy Luong, Ian Bradley, Jason Rider, Joanna Yi, Ocean Vuong, Pierce Abernathy, Sam Song Li, Suzy de Givenchy, and Vaiora Seroganoff.

Images: BFA

Sabyasachi debuts his latest high jewelry collection at Bergdorf Goodman

The Bergdorfs events team were busy! During NYFW, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Linda Fargo were joined by longtime friends and collaborators as they hosted an opulent celebration in the jewelry salon to reveal standout and one-of-a-kind gems from the Sabyascahi High Jewelry collection. Among those spotted in the salon—where the collection is still on view right now—and clinking glasses of Dom Perignon champagne were Waris Ahluwalia, Prosper and Martine Assouline, John Demsey, Amy Fine Collins, Ranjana Khan, Padma Lakshmi, Fern Mallis, Divya Mathur, Ucha Meirelles, Marcelo Noschese, Rochelle Pinto, Peter Som, Jessel Taank, Marcus Teo, and Stellene Volandes.

Images: BFA

Markarian and Kirna Zabête’s pretty-as-a-picture NYFW dinner

Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill and Kirna Zabête’s Beth Buccini came together to celebrate community over a divine family-style meal at Korean fine dining eatery Genesis House in Chelsea. The evening saw editors and tastemakers join both female founders while dressed in Markarian hits from recent seasons, including Buccini, who recalled buying O’Neill’s very first collection as she knew she’d be a design star in no time, in a custom red velvet corset dress—very appropriate for the Galentine’s gathering. Among those in attendance were Alina Cho, Charlotte Groeneveld, Lilah Ramzi, Caroline Grosso, Claire Stern, Anahita Moussavian, Dora Fung, Angelica Hicks, Bailey Moon, Indré Rockefeller, Nikki Kynard, Diana Tsui, Jane Keltner De Valle, Kimberly Grant, Leta Wood, Noor Pahlavi, Kimberly Grant, and more.

LoveShackFancy painted the town pink

LoveShackFancy…at The Box…yes, really! Following on the trend of hosting an immersive party to unveil their collection during NYFW instead of a traditional runway show, LoveShackFancy brought all the girly girls down to infamous Lower East Side night spot, The Box. Rebecca Hessel Cohen revealed her latest offering, Bowquette Burlesque, via live performances by nightlife icons including the one and only Amanda Lepore as guests sipped on pink espresso martinis. (Truly, nothing surprises us during NYFW anymore!). The bash welcomed no shortage of VIPs across music, fashion, and the arts, including Chloe Bailey in a freshly-debuted black tulle gown and leather jacket from the new collection, Rachel Zoe, Alexandra Richards, Ivy Getty, Amy Lefevre, Lachlan Watson, Campbell Hunt Puckett, Lexi Wood, Janelle Lloyd, Ella Mendelsohn, Rachel Hilbert, Coco Bassey, Kaye Bassey, Dr. Macrene Alexiades, Audrey Hilfiger, Romilly Newman, Elizabeth Kurpis, Melvin Lawovi, Deja Foxx, Stephanie Horton, Chantal Monaghan, Gezelle Renee, and many, many more.

Images: BFA

Tod’s celebrated the opening of the Madison Avenue flagship

Uma Thurman was on hosting duty to help Tod’s cut the ribbon on its recently-reimagined Upper East Side boutique this week. The actress was joined by Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of Tod’s Group, and Andrea Della Valle, vice president of Tod’s Group, in welcoming guests to discover the Spring collections and familiarize themselves with the plush space. Skilled artisans were also on hand to give an up-close look at how they hand-craft the label’s iconic Gommino driving loafers and famed Di bags. The event brought out Hollywood notables, as well as staples of the New York fashion scene, including Adrien Brody, Allison Williams, Elizabeth Hurley, Kathryn Newton, Kelly Rutherford, Sarita Choudhury, Alexandra Shipp, Georgina Chapman, Tyrod Taylor, Nicole Ari Parker, Melissa Roxburgh, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Patina Miller, Ari Melber, Bee Carrozzini, Francesco Carrozzini, Derek Blasberg, Dree Hemingway, Anh Duong, Brendan Fallis, Stefano Tonchi, Leandra Medine, Rachel Zoe, RJ King, Meredith Duxbury, Kate Bartlett, Sai de Silva, Chloe Lecareux, Alexander Dreymon, Nick Brown, Christy Tyler, Charlotte Groenveld, Jessica Wu, Coco Bassey, Julia Von Boehm, Luke Meagher, and Mary Leest.

Images: Courtesy

Jessica Wang’s Lunar New Year dinner

Content creator Jessica Wang hosted a Lunar New Year get-together on Saturday evening at The Bucherer TimeMachine boutique in Midtown. Guests enjoyed Mijenta tequila and a traditional multi-course seated meal as they tried on spectacular jewels from Bucherer. Among those who joined for the celebration were Kim Shui, Chloe Flower, Bach Mai, Dora Fung, Eddie Roche, James Aguiar, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.