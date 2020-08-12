Chic Report

10 Chicsters to Follow for Style Inspiration During Copenhagen Fashion Week

by Freya Drohan
Wow, is it already time to think of spring summer 2021? It looks like it, as Scandi it girls flock to Copenhagen Fashion Week to see what trends we’ll be obsessing over next year.

The Danish city is the first to host a physical-meets-digital schedule of fashion events since the global pandemic challenged the traditional calendar. And it’s safe to say, the street style is brightening up our Instagram feeds after a summer of mirror selfies and self-timer shoots.

Here’s whose inimitably stylish outfits we can’t stop double tapping and committing to memory for later.

Emili Sindlev

Swipe for biggest fashion trend this year 👀

Bria Jones

Copenhagen got me feeling some type of way

Cecilie Moosgaard Nielsen

🤠

Sara Flaaen

bring the drama. #cphfw

Marie Hindkær

Mona Mali

Jeanette Madsen

Back in Copenhagen ❣️

Maria Bernad

Mie Juel

Thora Valdimars

