Influencers, editors, content creators, models, and more hot footed it to Soho last night to gather at the Cider pop-up on Howard Street. The fast-rising social-first fashion brand, which opened its NYC doors in November, is ringing in the holiday season with an edit of party picks and cozy loungewear curated by stylist to the stars, Mimi Cuttrell.

Cuttrell, who counts no shortage of top tier talent among her perennially best-dressed roster, was in town for the celebration, talking attendees through her picks and offering style tips. Available to peruse at the pop-up and online now, the edit contains 28 pieces including warm weather staples and accessories too, and many items will be available in Cider’s Curve assortment.

Among the room were Aqua Parios, Severine Keimig, and Isabella Fonte wearing pieces from the edit, including metallic and sequin dancefloor-ready dresses and skirts, slouchy knits, and retro-style leather biker jackets. The Y2K style faux fur hats in vibrant colors also went down a treat with guests, who snapped selfies at the numerous Instagrammable moments around the store (case in point: the sky blue fuzzy walls!).

Also in attendance enjoying festive catchups, tequila cocktails by Teremano, and an upbeat DJ set were Mariah Strongin, Nikki Kynard, Bailey Taylor, Francesca Vuillemin, Bibhu Mohapatra, Karina Bik, Severine, Emely Moreno, Matthew Cancel, Ysaunny Brito, Greivy, Morgan Mackenzie Evans, Yayis Villarreal, Elizabeth Lake, Sofia Belhouari, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist with their daughter Karolina, and many more.

‘Tis the season!

Images: Caroline Fiss

