Sisters are doing it for themselves—literally! But while Chloe and Halle Bailey are enjoying where their respective passion projects are currently taking them, they’ll always come back together. The Georgia-born stars, who found fame at a young age as the duo Chloe x Halle, are leading the new Be Love campaign for jewelry brand Pandora, lending their inimitable vocals to the series by re-recording the Bee Gee’s get-you-in-the-feels track, To Love Somebody. We stole a hot second with them when they were in town to celebrate with Pandora at the chic Manhattan eatery Verōnika. Pull up a seat!

This campaign is all about love, so we’re wondering how you feel about Valentine’s Day! Are you into it or not?

Halle: I love Valentine’s Day. I think it’s really nice, and even if you don’t have a boyfriend or girlfriend, it’s good to share love between your siblings, your family. You know, it’s a love day, so I like it.

Chloe: I’m all for Valentine’s Day, but I do understand why people wouldn’t like it. I’m happy that this collection is coming out on Valentine’s Day so even if you don’t have a special someone in your life, you can treat yourself. Self-love is just as important! On Valentine’s Day, it feels extra special when you have somebody, and when you don’t, it could be like ‘Oh man…’ So instead of going that way, it’s nice to treat yourself!

And speaking of love, what do you like to do to treat yourself and make yourself feel good, any day of the year?

Chloe: I love to swim in the ocean, I love to get away from the States!

Anywhere in particular?

Chloe: St. Lucia is my favorite!

What about you Halle, what makes you feel good?

Ooh, being with my baby and going to the spa.

You’ve had a major life experience, becoming a mom for the first time, how has that changed your perception of love?

Halle: It’s been a really beautiful experience for me. I feel like I’m experiencing a new version of love I’ve never felt before and it’s just consumed me…all of me! And it’s so immense and the biggest love I’ve ever known. It’s a beautiful experience.

What do you both like to do when you’re here in New York?

Chloe: Go and see Broadway plays. The ones that I can say are incredible are the Michael Jackson one, of course Phantom of the Opera and Wicked: I’ve seen that one twice.

What is your first memory of growing up together and of sisterly love?

Halle: I think for me, my really prominent memories of sisterly love were when my sister and I were homeschooled together. That was when we became really, really close. We would spend everyday together and just create music. Just watching my sister Chloe being the genius that she is…she’s like a wizard! Making all her songs, being at the piano, going to record them. And I just remember being like, ‘How does she do that, she’s so cool.’ They’re some of my most prominent memories; us being together in the house and making music together from a young age.

Would you say music was your first love, or what other things were you into as a kid?

Chloe: Music was definitely the first love, for sure.

Chloe, you’re going to perform at Coachella this year for the first time by yourself. How are you feeling about it?

I’m very excited! I’m just as curious as everyone else about how it’s going to turn out.

Have you ever been at Coachella as a guest?

Chloe: Yes, but it’s never as fun as when you’re there performing and have an artist’s pass! My sister and I performed five or six years ago and it was really cool to be backstage. I’m excited to create more memories this year.

What is something you would love to do this year? Could be anything in the world…

Chloe: Skydiving. I say that every year, but I’m so excited to scratch that off my bucket list.

Halle: I’m going to have to agree, I want to skydive!

Images: BFA

