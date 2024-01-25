IMG Unveils Its Official Programing For NYFW—Here’s What You Need To Know

Gird your loins……… NYFW is almost here. IMG has announced its full lineup of happenings set to take place during New York Fashion Week from February 9-14. As the official operator of the event, IMG is expanding its activations to three (!) main locations across the city: Starrett-Lehigh Building, 21Greene, and High Line Nine. Let’s discuss!

As previously publicized, Starrett-Lehigh in West Chelsea will become the new runway destination for many brands on the calendar. But new this season is NYFW Backstage, an immersive pop-up experience in Soho giving fashion fans an inside look at all the magic that goes on behind the scenes in order to bring a show to fruition. NYFW Backstage came to life through creative director Ethan Tobman, who is known for his work on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and the concept will bring fans through ideation to execution, including inspiration, hair, dressing, and first-looks photography. Here, aspiring models will also have the chance to be scouted byIMG Models at the Get Scouted Studio….so better get practicing your strut.

NYFW Backstage will be open to the public from Friday, February 9 and remain accessible throughout the duration of NYFW. The TRESemmé Style Studios will once again be in situ, with appointments becoming available to book on February 5. WME Fashion Alliance designers Phillip Lim, Eckhaus Latta’s Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, Jason Wu, and Sergio Hudson will make appearances during the course of the activation, giving attendees exclusive insight into their collections and their creative process. In terms of panels, always a crowd favorite, NYFW will present a conversation on the Roadmap to Size Inclusivity: The Next 10 Years. There’ll also be live streamed fashion shows, shoppable merch, an embroidery station for customized tote bags, and coffee from Bluestone LaneCafe at the venue. (Find out more info about all the free and ticketed buzz, here.)

The IMG Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showrooms are back, now in their eight season. This time around, the initiative will feature collections from designers Amari Carter, Blackstock & Weber, BruceGlen, GVDS, Keeyahri, Nia Thomas, Omôl, QOH Jewelry, Silver andRiley, and V. Bellan at NYFW: The Showrooms at High Line Nine from February 9-13, presented by Rakuten. Diotima and agbobly will also host presentations at this location during the calendar.

Want to get really close to the action? NYFW: The Experience will offer tickets to select runway outings, including Altuzarra, Bach Mai, Badgley Mischka, Bibhu Mohapatra, Cucculelli Shaheen, Gigi Burris, Libertine, PrivatePolicy, Proenza Schouler, Sergio Hudson, and The Blonds, among others, which you can look into here.

If you’re inclined to get hungry after all your street style sleuthing, know that NYFW: The Menu is also back with a bang. Some 25 eateries across Manhattan are participating, including hotspots Caviar Kaspia at The Mark, Jean’s, and Bangkok Supper Club, where special menu items only available during NYFW will be the order of the day. Plus, by taking part, you’ll have the opportunity to win tickets to a September 2024 NYFW show and a VIP shopping experience. What’s not to like? Plan your fashionable feasting options here.

Lastly, for the first time ever, WME Fashion, the Wall Group, and IMG Models came together to create a NYFW campaign showcasing the talent that shape the fashion world as we know it. Take a peek, below:

