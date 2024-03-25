Rihanna teases Vogue China‘s April issue

The Bad Gal is back! Rihanna is covering the April issue of Vogue China, as teased on Instagram. The beauty icon’s only glimpse of the editorial finds her gazing into a hand mirror clutched with a blooming manicure by Queenie Doan and Kim Truong. However, knowing RiRi, the full spread will come sooner than we think. Thanks to the coinciding launch of Fenty Beauty in Sephora’s China stores and editorial director Margaret Zhang’s previously announced departure from the magazine, it’s sure to make a splash.

Chanel and Margot Robbie reunite for latest lipstick launch

Chanel is placing the spotlight on Margot Robbie for its Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche lipstick collection. In a new video campaign directed by Karim Sadli, the Barbie star poses while applying the limited-edition beauty line, which features eight matte shades ranging from reds to plum and pink tones. With stark lighting and all-black backdrops, the imagery indeed embraces the collection’s title—which translates to “All-Night Outing” in French. Bisous!

Anne Hathaway gets sleek for Vanity Fair‘s April issue

Anne Hathaway is a cover girl once more, fronting the April issue of Vanity Fair while discussing personal growth, motherhood, and her upcoming romance film The Idea Of You. The Oscar winner’s accompanying Norman Jean Roy-shot editorial also embraces her Scorpio roots (and recent sleek style transformation) with an array of edgy looks by Chanel, Alaïa, Mugler, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Viktor & Rolf Couture.

“All the advice that you’re given is to protect yourself,” Hathaway tells writer Julie Miller when discussing her life in the public eye. “‘Everybody’s dangerous and everybody’s trying to get something from you…People were advising me that I armor myself and keep that distance, and that I have two selves…I found that terribly confusing so I don’t do it that way. I’m not armored.”

The fashion industry remembers Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino on social media

Over the weekend, the fashion industry shared memories amongst one another in homage to Pierpaolo Piccioli, following the announcement that he is leaving Valentino after 25 years at the brand. Top editors, stylists, and influencers—including Edward Enninful, Law Roach, Laura Brown, Bryanboy, and Anders Christian Madsen—recalled their fondest moments with Piccioli over the years, through nostalgic and cheerful selfies and videos from his runway shows. One of the most viral hailed from Mr. Valentino Garavani himself, whose caption thanked Piccioli for his impact and dedication to the label.

“Thank you, @pppiccioli, first and foremost for your friendship, respect, and support,” Garavani shared. “You’re the only designer I know who hasn’t tried to distort the codes of a major brand by imposing new ones and the megalomania of a ridiculous ego. Valentino said when he retired: ‘I want to leave the party while it’s still full of people.’ And the same happens for you PP, the party is full of people and everyone applauds you. Thank you Amico! -Mr Valentino.”

Louis Vuitton embraces seaside style with new Nautical Collection

As summer begins, Louis Vuitton is embracing the spirit of the season with a new Nautical Collection capsule. The French house’s latest line features silk, cashmere, tweed, denim jackets, tops, trousers, and skirts cast in a palette of white, black, navy blue, and gray. The chic range is filled with plenty of themed accents, from stripes and rope prints to sunglasses, scarves, and knotted gold-toned jewelry. Rounding out the assortment are flat and heeled sandals, platforms, and chunky sneakers, with additional seaside flair from new versions of the label’s signature Go-14, Twist West Pochette, and On The Go handbags.

Marc Jacobs’ punchy new totes hit the gym

In a surprise campaign that’s topping our summer moodboards, Marc Jacobs‘ head of public relations Michael Ariano took the designer’s signature lettering-printed bags to the gym. While lifting dumbbells, barbells, and even the weight bench itself, Ariano wore the label’s miniature red, orange, and yellow leather totes. Additional videos feature models Bakhita Lual and Betsy Gaghan wearing Jacobs’ bags and platform heels to row and walk the treadmill, proving fitness is always in fashion—and vice versa.

Beefbar opens in Tribeca with a chic soirée

Meat-centric restaurant Beefbar toasted its first New York location in Tribeca with a VIP soirée last week. The occasion saw the hotspot’s specialty cocktails, beef, crispy rice, and more enjoyed by an array of guests, including Dorian Braxton, Mel Ottenberg, Jasmin Hyman, Abi Benitz, Chris Blake, Kimberly Fisher, Atif Kazmi, Joanna Fu, Igee Okafor, Ty Gaskin, Kat Irlin, Sophia June, Craig Karmin, Yang Xiao Yang, Josh McBride, Amy Rosner, Sam Simon, and Noor Pahlavi. Be sure to check the restaurant out when it officially opens to the public on April 4.

Kith and the New York Botanical Garden drop a blossoming collaboration

Kith’s latest collaboration has real NY roots—literally. In partnership with the New York Botanical Garden, the streetwear label has released a new capsule of unisex button-down shirts, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies, as well as caps, scarves, a garden tote and even a planter. All pieces include floral prints and embroidery reminiscent of the Garden’s own vibrant blooms, which can be found now on Kith’s website, stores, and on the Kith App.

