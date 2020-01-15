Glenda Bailey Steps Down as EIC of Harper’s Bazaar After 19 Years

Hearst announced today that Glenda Bailey will be stepping down as editor-in-chief of Harper’s BAZAAR. Her replacement has yet to be announced, but according to a press release from Hearst, Bailey will be involved in the selection process.

“I’ve wanted BAZAAR to be a party that everyone is invited to, and I thank my incredibly talented team for helping me do just that,” Bailey said. “Fashion and beauty are my career and my hobby — there’s nothing that inspires me more.”

Before bidding adieu, Bailey will preside over the opening of a new exhibit at the Louvre’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs, “Harper’s BAZAAR: First in Fashion.”

“With the exhibition opening during Paris Fashion Week, the timing is perfect for a new adventure,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working with brands to find creative solutions and with our global editors to learn about their audiences and devise ways to surprise and delight them.”

Bailey is not leaving BAZAAR altogether, effective March 1, she will step into the role of global consultant for Harper’s BAZAAR. In her new role, she will serve as the company’s liaison with the 29 global editions of Harper’s BAZAAR, working with both editorial teams and luxury, fashion, and beauty marketers to develop partnerships and portfolios.

“Glenda Bailey’s Harper’s BAZAAR has been a powerful voice for fashion innovation around the world,” said Hearst President and CEO, Steven R. Swartz. “We are so pleased that she will remain with Hearst as she transitions to a role of global fashion thought leader and brand ambassador for Harper’s BAZAAR.”

