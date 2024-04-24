Will Michael Rider replace Hedi Slimane at Celine?

If rumors are to be believed, Celine may have found its next heir apparent in Michael Rider. The designer is apparently being courted for the luxury label’s creative director role currently held by Heidi Slimane, according to sources. Rider’s career roots can be traced to Celine, where he was the design director of ready-to-wear from 2008 to 2018 under Phoebe Philo’s creative tenure. Currently, he’s held the creative director role at Polo Ralph Lauren since 2018. Slimane and Celine’s parent company LVMH are supposedly negotiating his contract this week, which began with a six-year term in 2018.

Christy Turlington and Anok Yai swan for Harper’s Bazaar‘s 2024 Beauty Issue

Christy Turlington Burns and Anok Yai capture the essence of timeless beauty on the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR’s May 2024 Beauty Issue. Photographed by Ethan James Green and styled by Carlos Nazario, Turlington Burns reflects on her selective modeling career and her passion for maternal health, stating, “I can do a day here and there… But then, two days, I’m like, ‘Too much. It’s too much.'” She remains unfazed by past controversies, focusing instead on authenticity and legacy. Anok Yai, the face of Mugler’s latest fragrance, brings a personal touch to beauty, expressing, “Beauty is more of an essence that you have inside of yourself as a woman,” and finding her most beautiful moments in personal achievements.

All images: Ethan James Green/Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar

NEXT Management signs Solange’s son Julez Smith

Julez Smith—son of Solange Knowles and nephew to Beyoncé—has been signed to NEXT Management. The modeling agency announced their new representation of Smith, whose full name is Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., on Tuesday. Previously, Smith made his runway debut in Versace and Luar’s Fall 2024 fashion shows this year. The latter made viral headlines worldwide, famously bringing Beyoncé to Bushwick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEXT Management (@nextmodels)

Lyst Index 2024 names Miu Miu, Prada, & more as top brands worldwide

The Lyst Index, fashion’s quarterly scoreboard of the fashion houses of the moment, sees Miu Miu claim the lead in Q1 2024, with Prada securing the runner-up spot. The Index reflects a notable spike in consumer engagement for Miu Miu, including an 8% jump in search queries as well as sell out sneakers- the brand’s collaboration with New Balance flew off the shelves in mere hours! Prada’s close second position indicates consistent consumer loyalty and enduring brand strength. Additionally, the Index welcomes Loewe, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent to the top 5, following a surge in popularity for the fashion houses’ fashion week highlights.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.