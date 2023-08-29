Karlie Kloss Reportedly Buying ID, Bazaar’s Major New Hire, The Latest Campaigns From Gap, Levi’s, La Ligne, & Moose Knuckles…Plus! Simkhai Collaborates With Wolford

Reports: Karlie Kloss is buying i-D from Vice

Is Karlie Kloss eyeing up i-D magazine? Apparently. A report from Lauren Sherman cites a source who says that supermodel and mom-of-two Kloss is “in talks” to purchase the revered London-based print magazine from its currently bankrupt owners, Vice Media. If the sale is to go through, editor in chief and industry-favorite stylist Alastair Mckimm will remain at the helm. It’s not out of left field for Kloss, who notably played a major role in the consortium of investors who backed W magazine along with Bustle Digital Group in late 2020. Computer programmer and entrepreneur Kloss, 31, has been an active investor for years, with a portfolio that includes Coterie diapers, Seed probiotics, TheraGun, Mirror, StockX, and more. Watch this space!

Karlie Kloss

Brooke Bobb is Harper’s Bazaar’s new fashion news director

Vogue and Amazon alum Brooke Bobb is set to join Harper’s Bazaar, where she’ll oversee all print fashion feature coverage as well as contributing to the publication’s digital output. Bobb was previously senior content editor at Amazon Fashion, helping Sally Singer and the tech platform’s team to create a visual identity for its Luxury Stores arm. Fashion media consumers will also know Bobb’s byline from her five-year tenure as senior fashion news writer at Vogue Runway or from T: The New York Times Style Magazine, where she began her career as associate features editor. Bobb begins her role immediately, reporting to editor in chief Samira Nasr. Bonne chance!

Christina Ricci is La Ligne’s new campaign face

La Ligne, the editor-founded brand from Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling and industry vet Molly Howard celebrated for its iconic striped designs, unveiled its new Fall 2023 campaign today, with a suitably stylish star up front. Christina Ricci was photographed on a quiet beach looking sleek and chic (in a distinct departure from her recent role as ‘normie’ Marilyn Thornhill in Wednesday Addams), convincing us to add everything from the new collection to cart immediately, from dresses to outerwear and sharp tailoring. Among the standout pieces are double-faced coats, ginhgam for grownups, and the only-an-editor-could-have-designed-it black Polly Pant. As the latest face of La Ligne, Ricci follows in the footsteps of fellow thesps Selma Blair and Olivia Wilde. Consider us influenced!

Levi’s celebrates 150th anniversary, with a little help from Anitta

Chart-topper Anitta has landed herself a Levi’s campaign—putting a spotlight on the 150th anniversary of the brand’s beloved 501s. The Brazilian superstar will front imagery celebrating the 501 90s, Original Short, and ’81 styles. Of her new role as a brand ambassador, Anitta said: “I love my Levi’s 501’s because of their versatility. I can wear them for so many different looks, from casual to elegant. However, I feel most confident in my Levi’s 501’s when I pair them with a basic tank or t-shirt and sneakers. I believe that the Levi’s brand carries timelessness, which is a common thread in every global icon, old and new. I’m proud to represent the heritage of Levi’s that has broken global barriers, with strong ties to my own culture.” See how it’s done, below:

Helena Christensen, Sophia Roe, Lionel Boyce, and more star in the new Gap Fall campaign

Photographed by Bjorn Iooss, the latest Gap series brings together a diverse cast. Styled by Caroline Newell, Gap’s best-selling pieces, and newest launches, are worn to aplomb by the likes of Helena Christensen (fittingly wearing the Icon Trench Coat!), James Beard Award-winning chef Sophia Roe, The Bear actor and Odd Future rap collective member Lionel Boyce, stylist Veneda Carter and her daughter Bobbi, tween style influencer Coco Pink Princess, and sneaker designer and newly-minted Gap Vintage Curator Sean Wotherspoon, and more. The campaign also encompasses a thirty-second film, directed by Brendan Clark and videoed by Ben Carey. Keep your eyes peeled for it rolling out from today.

Alanis Morissette appears in Carlos Nazarios’ debut campaign for Moose Knuckles

Canadian chanteuse Alanis Morissette is front and center in the new Moose Knuckles Get In Line campaign, the first unveiled under global artistic director Carlos Nazario. The imagery is inspired by the Canadian luxury outerwear label’s urban side, its omnipresence in cities, and its influence on streetwear. The campaign sees a reimagination of Morissette’s iconic ’90s music video for Hand in my Pocket (we know you’re already singing it in your head after reading that), with the singer walking down the street flanked by ‘moose’ kitted out in the brand’s pieces. The campaign also stars rising music artist Mustafa the Poet, Euphoria actor Javon Walton, pioneering pro skateboarder Beatrice Domond, and model-to-watch Shy, who all help to highlight new iterations of the bestselling Bunny jacket, the cold weather Icons collection, and key styles including bombers, parkas, and more.

Carlos Alcaraz is WSJ. Magazine’s Fall ’23 Men’s Style Issue cover star

Jennifer Aniston, who’s gracing the cover of WSJ. Magazine’s Fall ’23 Women’s Style issue, is sharing the newsstand with a certain tennis world champ and “the sport’s most exciting new talent.” The US Open’s returning champ Carlos ‘The Kid” Alcaraz is showcasing what’s new and notable in the world of men’s fashion for the mag, styled by Jenny Hartman and photographed by Theo Wenner. WSJ’s sports columnist Jason Gay accompanied the 20-year-old sensation—known as Carlitos or Charlie to his pals, btw—to get an insight into what his life is like since he exploded onto the global scene thanks to recent wins at Wimbledon, a billboard campaign for Calvin Klein, and many more life highlights as of late. Take a sneak peek below, and pick up your copy when it is published on September 16.

Simkhai and Wolford team up for first collaboration

For its latest fashion-related partnership, and its first with an American designer, Austrian bodywear brand Wolford has tapped Jonathan Simkhai of Simkhai for a co-branded collection. Available now, the line includes ribbed dresses, separates, jacquard knits, hosiery, leggings, and bodysuits that bridge Wolford’s barely-there and ultra-comfortable second-skin fabrics and silhouettes with the type of every day elegance and polish that the Simkhai brand is known for. Plus! You’ll even find the recently-unveiled Simkhai logo, which came as part of its image refresh earlier this year. Prices range from $120-$985, shop it while it’s hot!

