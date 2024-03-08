This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Faran Krentcil is now interim fashion editor at the Wall Street Journal.

2. Jake Kastrenakes is now executive editor at The Verge. Alex Cranz is now deputy editor, tech, and Kara Verlaney is now managing editor.

3. Jess Jacobs is now chief brand officer at baby care brand Coterie.

4. Alexa Cahill is now global president at Kiki de Montparnasse.

5. Juan Cardoza is now vice president at Krupp Group.

6. Julien Caville is now managing director at MVPR. Joseph Morrow is now account manager at the company.

7. Arnold Chavez is now director at the deFIANT.

8. Sarah Horan is now communications director at SEEN Group. Mathé Kumsutchom has also joined the company as director, partnerships & advocacy.

9. Nicky Campbell is now social media manager at Balmain Beauty.

10. Kaitlyn Horton is now account manager at Birch Public Relations.

11. Jenna Kirsch is now coordinator, wine & spirits division at SHADOW.

12. Antoine Dupont is now house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

13. Barry Keoghan is now global brand ambassador for Burberry.

14. Iris Law and Fei Fei Sun are now global brand ambassadors for David Yurman.

15. Jay Chou is now global ambassador for RIMOWA.

16. José Criales-Unzueta has a new column for Vogue.com called Connecting the Dots, which explores the intersection of fashion, pop culture, the internet, and society.

17. BUTT 34, in partnership with Bottega Veneta, is out now, featuring interviews with Hari Nef, Jason Okundaye, Jean-Pierre Blanc, Constance Debré, Frank Rediess, and photo series by Kuba Ryniewicz, and Paul Mpagi Sepuya.

18. MATTE Projects has introduced MATTE Mini, a digital editorial platform to showcase the work of the agency and highlight its collaborators and creatives. For the inaugural issue, MATTE Mini features an interview with Willy Chavarria following the recent unveiling of the designer’s film, Safe From Harm, that MATTE produced.

19. Julia Longoria has joined Vox to develop and host a new seasonal podcast, in collaboration with Future Perfect. Katherine Wells is also stepping into a new role as editor at large at the media company, where she will oversee the development of this new series as well as Vox’s weekly show, The Weeds.

20. Net-a-Porter has launched the eighth series of its Incredible Women podcast, in partnership with De Beers. Titled The Powerhouses, the six-part series celebrates a diverse cast of women who are leading the charge in their fields. Episode one, with Issa Rae is available now. For every first listen to the first episode of this podcast series from now until March 12, Net-a-Porter will donate $1* to UN Women.

21. NEXT Management is now representing Agyness Deyn, Maggie Rizer, and Scarlet Stallone.

22. UTA is now representing Luke Meagher, aka HauteLeMode.

23. PURPLE is now representing Menē.

24. SHADOW is now representing The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya.

25. Nike Communiations is now representing Six Senses Rome, The Wall Street Hotel, and The Surrey, a Corinthia Hotel.

26. J/PR is now representing Virgin Hotels.

27. Lindsey Media and Loren Osborne are now representing Khepri Jewels.

28. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Flattered.

29. Conti is now representing Cabana.

30. Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing V&Co.

31. KBPR is now representing Bagllet.

32. Michele Marie PR is now representing Mark & Graham, Brochu Walker, Mallet, HAIRtamin, Donald Pliner, Townhouse, and Atlas Gray.

33. BRIELLE PR is now representing The Fete.

34. LION VIP Relations is now representing Completely Bare.

35. Falconer Agency is now representing Cubitts.

36. JONESWORKS is now representing Amante 1530.

37. MODEWORLD is now representing Grace Gui.

38. Rani Public Relations is now representing januarydecember.

39. DAZ Public Relations is now representing Alpyn Beauty.

40. CLD PR is now representing Move Active.

