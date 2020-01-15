CR Fashion Book’s 2020 calendar is finally here and it’s a doozy! Instead of a traditional wall calendar with dates and days of the week (snooze!), Carine Roitfeld et al. are releasing a collection of 12 limited edition T-shirts — one for each astrological sign — featuring photos by Brianna Capozzi of supermodels including Cindy Crawford, Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel, Carolyn Murphy, and Alek Wek.

Each model, with the exception of Carolyn Murphy, is featured on the shirt that corresponds to their own sign. Each T-shirt also features the name of a charity, chosen by that model, to which 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts will be donated. The T-shirts cost about $106 each and are available today for pre-order at Redemption.com.

“A new year and decade always calls for reinvention,” said Roitfeld. “So, we’re thrilled to create the first ever ‘t-shirt calendar’ for our annual CR Calendar with 12 models who represent beauty in all different forms, captured not only through the lens of astrology and philanthropy, but with Brianna’s daring aesthetic. It’s the perfect way to kick off the new year in a bold fashion, celebrating these strong women and their charities. As a Virgo, I was very excited to see Guinevere’s interpretation of course and I hope everyone gets behind their signs or ‘tees’ to help raise money for the different causes.”

The wearable calendar was created in collaboration with the pioneering retailer Redemption, which combines a rock’n’roll sensibility with sustainable practices and philanthropy, donating 50% of their net profits to charity. “The Redemption woman is passionate and exuberant, practical and grounded, intellectual and curious, intuitive and emotional,” said Redemption’s creative director, Bebe Moratti. “These are also characteristics of each zodiac sign, so when Carine asked me to be part of this project I didn’t hesitate. I wanted to capture the essence of each sign and evoke an emotion with each shirt.”

CR also produced a behind-the scenes video, wherein famed Astrologer Susan Miller offers her celestial pearls of wisdom for the year ahead.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

“So you were in the thick of it in 2019. OK 2020 is going to be SO much better. Jupiter the giver of gifts and love is coming and he’s going to make you the celestial favorite.” — Susan Miller

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

“Well Aquarius’s job is to be an individual and to point the way to the future. You’re getting ready for your biggest year, but not in 2020. It’s going to be in 2021. But since a year this big only happens every 12 years, you have to get ready for it. So it’s time to think about the parts of your life you’d like to say goodbye to, and the parts that stay with you.” — Susan Miller

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

“Pisces keep their eye on the product, they’re not going after the money. The money becomes a result of their insistence on perfection. It’s the most imaginative sign of the whole zodiac. You’re ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams” — Susan Miller

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

“Aries has a wonderful forecast this year….your name will be in lights this year” — Susan Miller

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

“This is a year when your vision expands. You start to see the possibilities in life in the panoramic sense. It’s a big vision. A lot of planets are stacking up in Capricorn and it’s going to start right away, so you’re really going to be changed by what you learned this year.” — Susan Miller

Gemini ( May 21 – June 20)

[In response to Carolyn Murphy asking ‘What about Geminis in love this year?’]: “Well it should be very affectionate, very touchy feely” — Susan Miller

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

“It would be a fabulous year to get married. Yeah you’ve got to get serious fast but you’ve got 12 months to do it.” — Susan Miller

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

“In the new year, you have Jupiter the giver of gifts and love in your house of health. And because Jupiter will conjoin Pluto I believe you will make very good money this year. This is also the house of pets, so if you ever wanted a little dog or cat…” — Susan Miller

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

“Virgo is positioned perfectly for 2020…you have one of the best forecasts…because love and fun and joy and children and creativity is the theme of the year.” — Susan Miller

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

“I have great news for you Libra. You may be moving this year or renovating, because you’re going to have 6 out of 10 heavenly bodies in your house of home.” — Susan Miller

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

“People don’t understand Scorpio which is a shame because they are so loyal, so loving.” — Susan Miller

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

“You were the celestial favorite in 2019. The seeds that you planted [in 2019] will grow this year.” — Susan Miller

