Things you may not have had on your 2024 score card? Playgirl is back, with a refreshed website and digital issue fronted by the singer and notable sex symbol Maluma, who’s causing readers to get a little hot under the collar. The media brand, which is fresh off its 50th anniversary, has enlisted Micky Boardman as creative director for this new chapter too. As of today, playgirl.com is back in action, with the interview and steamy photoshoot with the chart-topper—aptly titled Maluma Wants To Be Your Daddy—live and kicking. Playgirl.com will publish monthly digital issues with celebrity covers, features, and umm, lots more to….look at. Check out the story with images by Danielle Levitt, styling by Ugo Mozie, and words by Sandra Song, right here.

Icons only! For the Legacy Issue, 90-year-old Carol Burnett graces the new digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar and talks about her money-can’t-buy memories of old Hollywood, how she never suffered from imposter’s syndrome—”It never occurred to me,” she refreshingly says!—as well as what she does for fun. Burnett is about to grace screens later this month in Apple TV’s Palm Royale alongside Kristien Wiig, Allison Janney, Kaia Gerber, and Laura Dern. On the subject of how she’s still energized to work at her age, she waves off the question with the response, “I was always very active, even as a kid.” See the feature, photographed by Yelena Yemchuk, styled by Deborah Afshani and written by Julieanne Smolinski, here.

As Pucci prepares for its runway show in Rome next month, the label has released a campaign that perfectly encapsulates its essence. The “Very Vivara” campaign, featuring Italian model Vittoria Ceretti and shot by Mario Sorrenti, pays homage to the archival Vivara print and the company’s Mediterranean roots. Styled by Jacob K, the series is a masterclass in luxury resort wear….time for a vacanza, anyone? Creative director Camille Miceli’s vision for the collection is clear: to marry Emilio Pucci’s historic design language with contemporary trends, setting the stage for this highly-anticipated next reveal on April 4. With a legacy that stretches back to 1949, Pucci continues to redefine vacation wear for the modern jet-setter, blending nostalgic elegance with a see now, buy now immediacy that’s as alluring as the sun-filled R+R that awaits.

Victoria’s Secret’s shares suffered their worst day ever on Thursday, falling by a record 27-28%, after the lingerie giant’s full-year sales guidance fell short of expectations. It is the biggest decline since its IPO in July 2021, according to Bloomberg. The company also gave a warning that it expects its sales to drop this year. In the quarter ending February 3, store sales fell 6%, the company said. It’s forecasting sales to be about $6 billion this year versus $6.18 billion last year. “As we look into the new year, we recognize the broader intimates market in North America has been down for four consecutive quarters,” chief executive Martin Waters said in a statement. “And we are planning the business appropriately conservative in the near-term.” Victoria’s Secret remains the leader in its category, though, with about 20% market share. Reuters adds that in 2024, Victoria’s Secret plans to open 15 new stores in North America, mostly in off-mall locations while it closes 35 stores, mainly due to consolidation of co-located Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores.

Man of the moment Barry Keoghan—if you’ve seen Saltburn, we’ll say no more—has a new gig. The Irish actor has been named as a brand ambassador for Burberry, following recent appearances at the heritage house’s last two London Fashion Week shows and wearing the label to the premiere of Masters of the Air in London in January. Keoghan also notably attended the Met Gala in May 2023 in a custom ‘knight blue’ check wool suit as a guest of the brand. “I’ve known Barry for over five years now and have watched him grow into one of his generation’s most talented actors,” chief creative officer Daniel Lee said of the Oscar-nominated star. “His raw, unique talent is incredibly inspiring and perfectly reflects the spirit of our brand.”

Famed luxury luggage brand RIMOWA has announced a partnership today with Taiwanese singer, actor, and director Jay Chou as its new global ambassador. The Mando-pop icon joins the LVMH-owned German company’s roster of high profile brand ambassadors including Rosé, Lewis Hamilton and Kylian Mbappé. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to music and film, Chou’s role with RIMOWA will focus on inspiring individuals worldwide to embark on life-altering journeys, embodying the brand’s legacy of facilitating travel through innovative and elegant luggage offerings.

As the fashion world buzzes with anticipation for the Academy Awards this weekend, Phoebe Philo crept it to steal the spotlight today with the quiet launch of her second edit, A2, featuring Oscar-nominated German actress Sandra Hüller and returning model Daria Werbowy. This collection is a deep dive into Philo’s vision of modern femininity, showcasing everything from meticulously tailored trousers to accessories that make a statement without saying a word. The collection plays with proportions, colors, and classic Philo minimalism. Prices range from “need that” to “maybe if I skip out on rent for a month….” aka $450 to $9,200, and shipping is available in the US, UK, and Europe. Let us know if you bought anything in the comments section!

