Kate Lewis Is Leaving Hearst, How To Buy The Front Row, Plus! Inside Bottega’s New Paris Flagship…

by Freya Drohan
Lucy Kaylin steps into major role at Hearst Magazines

Hearst president and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazines president Debi Chirichella have promoted senior vice president of content Lucy Kaylin to editorial director. Kaylin taking up the reigns of the new role comes as outgoing chief content officer Kate Lewis has decided to step down after a decade at the company. As per a media alert, Kaylin’s new title will see her collaborating with the editorial and business leads to help drive content innovation and audience engagement across platforms. Kaylin, who was previously editor in chief at O, The Oprah Magazine, is an award-winning editor who has also held roles at Marie Claire and GQ. “During her distinguished career in the magazine business, Lucy has proved herself a standout storyteller and a strong, versatile editor,” Swartz said. “Her passion for journalism, high standards and deep understanding of our brands and audience will be essential in steering our business into the future.” Kaylin’s appointment is effective immediately.

Lucy Kaylin (Courtesy of Hearst)

Price sheets for front row shows at Paris Fashion Week go viral 

Leave it to ‘X’ to satiate the need for a little drama during Fashion Month. Fashion editor Louis Pisano and Bryanboy, now editor in chief of Perfect magazine, caused a stir when they shared screenshots of what fashion insiders are charging their VICs—top-spending very important clients—to gain access to the biggest shows of the schedule. While the posts came as a shock to some followers, others weighed in with similar tales. As always, the comments section is where the real juice is at!

Bottega Veneta reopens Paris flagship 

Bottega Veneta has revealed its first store under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, with the re-introduction of the iconic two-store 12 Avenue Montaigne boutique. The ribbon was officially cut this week, welcoming guests to discover the Space Age-inspired space, which features no shortage of Italian craftsmanship to nod to the house’s roots. Alongside Italian walnut wood and soft furnishings such as leather and wool, Venetian glass takes center stage—with square glass blocks integrated into the floor, ceiling, and walls, hand-cast glass hanging rails, and a one-of-a-kind glass handle by Ritsue Mishima adorning the front door. Throughout the store, fashion fans will also note elements inspired by Blazy’s Drop motif, such as hooks, handles ,and on mirrors. Take a peek, below:

Images: Francois Halard

