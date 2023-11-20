Gigi Hadid For Self-Portrait, Burberry’s Spring Campaign, Travis Kelce Covers WSJ. Magazine, And More!

Gigi Hadid stars in new Self-Portrait campaign

Gigi Hadid is back in front of the camera for Self-Portrait, in her fourth and final campaign in a series for the London-based label. For Resort 2024, Hadid was shot by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Maris Chaixx in key party-ready looks, including sequin bouclé sets, bustiers, gowns, and more. Get some inspo ahead of party season, right here:

Burberry drops its Spring 2024 campaign

Daniel Lee’s latest campaign for Burberry is here, with a thoroughly diverse cast of British and international talent, including Blur/Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, actresses Rachel Weisz and Jessie Buckley, models Iris Law and Jourdan Dunn, and singer Neneh Cherry—most of whom call the UK home. The still and film campaign was shot by Tyrone Lebon once more, and also showcases Amelie Steele, Bukayo Saka, He Cong, Jun Ji-Hyun, King Krule, Matthew Ball, Naomi Janumala, Rakim Janneh, Ramla Ali, Rittika Ray, Slew, Son Heung-Min, Stevie Sims, and Tems moving across London in quintessential pieces from the heritage brand such as trench and duffel coats, parkas, and blanket capes. Catch a glimpse, below:

Tod’s reopens Madison Avenue flagship

Welcome back to the Upper East Side, Tod’s! The Italian luxury brand has reopened its flagship store at 650 Madison Avenue after an extensive renovation. The 2,400 square-feet space now boasts white travertine floors, vintage furniture, leather-lined walls, panels of Pietra Grigia di Vicenza stone, and a floor-to-ceiling rosewood bookcase-style display. In between the 14 foot high windows that overlook 60th street, a double-sided bookcase in mirrored stainless steel and leather showcases brand highlights across ready to wear, footwear, and accessories. The store will house mens and women’s collections, including the 2023 Holiday collection which will land soon.

Images: Courtesy

Travis Kelce is WSJ. Magazine’s December/January cover star

WSJ. Magazine is the first publication to feature football ace Travis Kelce on their cover since his relationship with Taylor Swift has catapulted him into the fashion world. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end even opens up about his romance with the singer, calling her a “genius” and “hilarious” in his interview with the mag. “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been fucking mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.” On the subject of the intense fandom surrounding their coupling up, he adds: “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from it. Read the story on wsj.com now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine (@wsjmag)

