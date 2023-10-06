Toasting To Thom Browne At Bergdorf’s, The Persian Version Screening

Bergdorf Goodman and Thom Browne celebrate the launch of Custom Made

Thom Browne never does anything without a bit of theatrics. Case in point: at last night’s launch of the new Custom Made service at Bergdorf Goodman, marking the brand’s first-ever made-to-measure offering, guests witnessed a performance by Kreemart whereby a model sitting down at a seemingly sturdy mid-century desk suddenly began tucking in. Don’t try this at home folks, but turns out the ‘desk’ was actually made of cake. Among those who were spotted at the cocktail reception (and impromptu dessert feast…) were Martha Hunt, Katerina Tannenbaum, Charlie Knepper, Chloe Wise, Darren Waller, Deon Hinton, Francisco Henriques, Kenny Golladay, Mickalene Thomas, Paolo Busti, Quil Lemons, Reece Feldman, Taylor Reed, Tom Blyth, Kreemart’s Raphael Castoriano, and many more.

Images: BFA

Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society’s special screening of The Persian Version

Guests of last night’s screening of new dramedy The Persian Version were treated to NeueHouse’s first-ever preview hosted at its chic cinema room. The hotly-tipped flick, fresh off its Sundance run where it won two awards, is the brainchild of writer/director Maryam Keshavarz, delving into topics including migration and family dynamics. Keshavarz was there on the night to talk through the semi-autobiographical project about an Iranian-American family that’s thrown into chaos, as were producers Anne Carey and Ben Howe. Among those who showed up to support—and joined for an after party at nearby mouth-watering Indian restaurant Sona—were Serena and Sophie Levy, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Gage Gomez, Sandra Ripert, Lise Evans, Stacey Bronfman, Sophie Lane Curtis, Pedro Correa, Don Lee, Dalila Babakhanova, Dominic Augustin, Maud Lunenfeld, Coco Mitchell, Katie Preston, Chloe Melton, Agnes Kudukis, Rachael Lange, Savannah Smith, Maneesh Goyal, David Rabin, Timo Weiland, Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir. Catch the film in theaters later this month.

Images: BFA

