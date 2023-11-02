Walter Chiapponi Is Heading To Blumarine, Bergdorf Goodman Fête Ileana Makri, Jennifer Fisher Teams Up With Commando, Plus! What Brought Lenny Kravitz To Town?…

Blumarine names next creative director

Congrats are in order for Walter Chiapponi. The Italian designer has been named creative director at Blumarine, following Nicola Brognano’s exit. The already-rumored move follows Milan-born Chiapponi’s four-year tenure at Tod’s, which he signed off on at Milan Fashion Week in September with a strong collection of outerwear, minimalist-leaning suiting, and leather goods. “I am delighted to have been appointed creative director of an iconic Italian brand that has outlined over time an idea of femininity that is defined by lightness and creativity,” he said in a statement. “The possibility of contributing to establishing a new phase for Blumarine is for me an opportunity to embrace new thrilling and important horizons, to expand my vision and to restore sense to artistic expression.” Among his resume highlights, Chiapponi worked for years at Bottega Veneta with the brand’s former creative director, Tomas Maier. Since the late 1990s, he’s also had stints at Alessandro Dell’Acqua, Givenchy, Valentino, Gucci, and Miu Miu. His debut collection for Blumarine will be presented in February during Milan Fashion Week.

Bergdorf Goodman and Linda Fargo celebrate Ileana Makri

Greek jewelry designer Ileana Makri was in town last night, and was celebrated by Bergdorf Goodman and its resident queen of taste, Linda Fargo. Naturally, the occasion called for a healthy helping of Mediterranean favorites, served at an intimate dinner at the BG eatery. Think: mezze plates with tzatziki, baba ganoush, and dolmas, pan seared branzino with spinach rice, roast chicken with oregano potatoes, and baklava and loukoumades to seal the deal. The family-style feast was hosted to mark the arrival of the designer’s namesake brand to the Fifth Avenue luxury retail institution. Among those in attendance were designers Ashley Olsen, Lisa Marie Fernandez, and Paul Andrew, director Zoe Cassavetes, artist Louis Eisner, director/photographer Priscilla Ratazzi, editors Lynn Yaeger, Stellene Volandes, Nick Vogelson, Caroline Grosso, Leandra Medine, Becky Malinski, and Marcus Paul, as well as Bergdorf Goodman’s Yumi Shin, Elle Strauss, and Andrew Mandell.

Jaeger-LeCoultre celebrates the opening night of The Reverso Stories in NYC

Calling all watch aficionados—maison Jaeger-LeCoultre has unveiled The Reverso Stories exhibition at IRON 23. The exhibit, which is free to attend and open daily except for Mondays until November 22 at the Flatiron venue, was toasted to last night at a private soirée hosted by the Swiss watchmaker. Global ambassadors Lenny Kravitz, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult were in attendance alongside friends of the brand including Maya Stepper, Aldis Hodge, Brendan Fallis, and Eric Rutherford. In tribute to the origins of the Prohibition-era Reverso watch and its Art Deco design, the 1931 Café was transformed into a speakeasy for the evening, with music by DJ Isaac Likes. The Reverso Stories project is part of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s mission to expand the cultural conversation around design by immersing guests into the process of watchmaking and the advancements of the craft over the last 90 years since the Reverso’s original debut in 1931. Catch it while you can!

Commando x Jennifer Fisher is here

Surprise! Two exclusive wardrobe heroes co-designed by Jennifer Fisher and Commado have landed. The jewelry maven has put her spin on things with the Long Sleeve Turtleneck Ballet Bodysuit and the Maxi dress in matte-black, retailing for $158 and $498 respectively. The Commando x Jennifer Fisher collection pieces are made from two of Commando’s most popular fabrics, which Fisher says she has been wearing for years, making the partnership of easy, effortless, and elegant day-to-night staples a no brainer. Get ’em while you can online and at the newly-opened Commando pop-up at 75 Greene Street in NYC. Cinched!

