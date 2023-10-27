LAGOS Opens New Boutique At Bloomingdale’s 59th Street

LAGOS hit another milestone with the launch of its new boutique at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street in Manhattan this week, where the retailer has more than doubled its offering of the jewelry brand’s signature Caviar collection. And what’s a new opening without a celebration? The family-ran company invited friends of the brand such as Edvin Thompson, Mary Leest, CT Hedden, Karina Bik, Sophie Sumner, Katya Tolstova, Sam Vartholomeos, and more to a special cocktail party at Bloomingdale’s Studio 59 to toast to the unveiling.

“I have to say this is quite a thrill for me,” LAGOS founder Steven Lagos told the crowd. “This is our 47th year in business and our 33rd year at Bloomindale’s. We’re super excited to be here. This has been a long time in the works. It has been eight years in the making and we finally got it done!”

The new space features clean lines and combines exotic woods, pristine stone, and brushed brass accents. LAGOS also commissioned hand-blown glass sculptures from artisan Nate Cotterman, which feature a nod to the shapes and colors of precious gemstones.

“LAGOS consistently delivers innovative and unique collections that our customers cherish,” said Jennifer Jones, Bloomingdale’s senior vice president and general merchandise manager. “It’s a pleasure, with this expanded footprint, to offer our 59th Street shoppers more access to this iconic brand and its exclusive offerings.”

The new shop will feature the largest selection of LAGOS, both in New York and within the entire Bloomingdale’s network.

Images: Caroline Fiss

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.