EmRata Is Back For More With Self-Portrait, Meisel Shoots New Swarovski Campaign, Loewe’s Latest, Burberry Partners With Vestiaire Collective, And More!

Swarovski unveils holiday campaign—brought to life by a triple threat team



What happens when photographer Steven Meisel, creative director Giovanna Engelbert, and makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath come together? Magic, that’s what. Swarovski launches its holiday 2023 campaign today, with five distinctive personalities each inspired by one of the crystal brand’s collections: Blue Gema, Mesmera Stardust, Matrix Supernova, Punk Luna, and Hyperbola Nebula. Titled the The Celebrate Wonder campaign, Meisel’s portraits are the latest chapter in Swarovski’s ever-evolving, always-glamorous Crystal Metamorphosis story. But wait! There’s more: the trio were also joined by hairstylist Guido Palau and milliner Stephen Jones, who created the crystal headpiece worn by Hyperbola. The full holiday collection is available in stores and online now.

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest ads for Self-Portrait are here

At home with EmRata! As we could have guessed, the model and budding mogul doesn’t do anything by halves. And when it comes to lounging, artist Nick Waplington captured Ratajkowski looking every bit the supermodel. For the latest edition of the”At Home, with Self-Portrait” series, the mom-of-one showcases key looks from the stunning eveningwear collection, illustrating how she’d get dolled up for an evening chez Ratajkowski. The collection is now available online and in stores now.

Maggie Smith makes her modeling debut at 88 for Loewe

Loewe has officially launched its entire pre-Spring Summer ’24 campaign, lensed once again by Juergen Teller. Building on seasons past, the cast is catnip for social media, with images of Maggie Smith quickly going viral when posted by designer Jonathan Anderson yesterday. The Academy Award-winning actress, 88, makes her fashion campaign debut, joined by fellow thespians Dakota Fanning, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist, Greta Lee of The Morning Show fame, as well as Chinese supermodel Fei Fei Sun, British visual artist Rachel Jones, and the label’s global brand ambassador, Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer Taeyong. Catch the campaign, below:

Burberry and Vestiaire Collective team up again

Need a closet refresh? From today, customers in the UK and US can trade in their preloved Burberry women’s outerwear and handbags on the Burberry x Vestiaire Collective platform, in exchange for a Burberry gift card. Here’s how it works: Vestiaire Collective will offer customers a price for their preloved item, and once the price has been accepted by the customer, the item will need to be shipped to Vestiaire Collective, where a rigorous authentication and quality control process will take place. The customer will then receive a Burberry gift card. Find out more on Vestiaire Collective, where a whole host of Grace and Lola bags and Kensington cashmere trench coats await.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vestiaire Collective (@vestiaireco)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.