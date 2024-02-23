This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Jenna Lyons is now editor in chief at Coveteur.

2. Stuart Spalding and Lee Swillingham are now executive creative directors at Harper’s Bazaar Italia.

3. Kim Duong is now deputy shopping director at Cosmopolitan.

4. Emily Gould is now writing a new weekly advice column for The Cut, titled Going Through It.

5. There have been several promotions at Factory PR. Stacy Roman is now senior vice president, fashion and VIP services.

Liz Franco is now senior vice president, beauty and wellness. Eef Vicca is now senior vice president of tech, innovation, and design.

6. Sam Ong is now head of business development at Chopra.

7. Jack Gallo is now marketing executive, entertainment & culture at United Talent Agency.

8. Emily Rose is now senior account manager at PR Consulting.

9. Allison Gaber is now senior account executive at The Consultancy PR. Vaishali Bajracharya is now account coordinator at the company.

10. Tiara Williams is now PR assistant at RKcommunications.

11. SSENSE, the e-tailer, and ESSENCE, the magazine, have teamed up for a multi-platform partnership to celebrate Black designers and Black fashion history. The project includes a three-part video series, featuring the designers Bianca Saunders, Mowalola Ogunles, and Stanley Raffington, who are all interviewed by Lynette Nylander. There’ll also be an A-Z guide of Black designers, product-driven stories, and more. The content will begin to roll out from Monday, February 26.

12. Tracy Anderson has launched the HeartStone Fitness app, offering exclusive access to her new HeartStone workout sessions.

Plus!

13. Karla Otto is now representing Danielle Frankel.

14. BPCM is now representing Irene Forte Skincare.

15. The Consultancy PR is now representing Bankston Architectural, dumæ, FORM (LA), Joseph Joseph, Lindsay Gerber Interiors, Quiet Town, and Thuma.

16. CMM PR is now representing Bio-Therapeutic.

17. PURPLE is now representing Erborian.

18. Eleven11 Media Relations is now representing Huega House.

19. MMPR is now representing Tuccia di Capri.

20. CCPR is now representing Parallelle Cosmetic.

21. Autumn Communications is now representing Organic Basics.

22. Demonstrate x DDW is now representing ImaginDairy and Incredo.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

