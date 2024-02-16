This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Alastair McKimm, editor in chief at i-D, is leaving the company.

2. Vincent Perella is now senior social media and culture editor at IndieWire.

3. Cassandra Diggs, president at the CFDA, is leaving the company.

4. José Neves, CEO at Farfetch, is leaving the company.

5. Gabriele Maggio is now CEO at Elisabetta Franchi.

6. Aya Kanai is now senior director of marketing, social commerce at Target.

7. Timothy Schroeder is now communications director at IMG’s Arts and Entertainment division under Endeavor.

8. Liying Zhao is now global brand ambassador for Self-Portrait.

9. Tay Powell, editorial account executive at Michele Marie PR, is leaving the company.

10. Julia Eisberg is now junior manager, influencer division at SHADOW. Brooke Behan is now coordinator in the fashion and retail division at the company.

11. L52 Communications has launched a global VIP division, which will be headed up by vice president Charlotte Arif as head of VIP services. L52 (whose current roster includes Ferragamo, Loro Piana, Khaite, Carolina Herrera, Etro, Bally, Berghaus, Self-Portrait, Roland Mouret, Puppets and Puppets, KNWLS, and Conner Ives) will offer a full range of VIP and KOL services worldwide, including talent strategy, campaigns, ambassadorships, red carpet dressing, and organic and paid seeding.

Plus!

12. Nike Communications is now representing Morgenthal Frederics.

13. DAZ Public Relations is now representing Weleda.

14. BOLD PR is now representing OSANA.

15. Coded Agency is now representing Trish Peng.

16. Odyssey PR is now representing Sporti & Swim Outlet.

17. Michele Marie PR is now representing Tiny Tags.

18. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing fashion designer Ashley Stambouli.

19. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing DIME.

20. MP-IMC’s is now representing Qure Skincare.

21. Jenelle Hamilton PR is now representing Urban Dessert Lab, Glo By Glen MD: Facial Optimization and Vince Spinnato’s beauty brands and fine fragrances.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

