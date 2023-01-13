Daily Media: Moves At WSJ. Magazine, BuzzFeed, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Rashad Minnick is now men’s fashion market editor at WSJ. Magazine. Jenny Hartman has been promoted to executive fashion market editor at the publication, and Kevin Huynh has been promoted to fashion market editor.

2. Joseph Longo is now entertainment editor at BuzzFeed.

3. Isabel Lamb and Courtney Pories are now public relations directors at The Brand Guild. Abby Colby is now senior social media director, Yasmin Atef is now senior events manager, Jill Cameron, Maddie Caywood, and Erika Winter are now public relations managers, and Betsy Tucker is now associate vice president of Human Resources at the company.

4. Glenny Cruz is now VIP director at Karla Otto.

5. Michelle Aselta is now SVP, beauty & wellness at KCSA.

6. Beth Newman is now director of Communications, NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, and THE OUTNET. Brianna Cataldo is now PR & communications manager, NET-A-PORTER and THE OUTNET, Womenswear and Emily Irgang is now PR & communications manager, MR PORTER and THE OUTNET, Menswear.

7. Jamie Singleton is now president and chief consumer officer at Signet Group (KAY, Zales, Jared, Rocksbox, Blue Nile, etc.).

8. Carolyn Dawkins is now chief marketing officer at David Yurman.

9. Jane Ivana Hong-Gaffney is now senior director at DADA Goldberg.

10. Sydney Peters is now communications manager at SEEN Group. Madison Walls is now communications coordinator at the company.

11. Regan Morche is now associate social media manager at Jonathan Adler.

12. Kathryn Stelmack is now public relations manager at Blancpain.

Plus!

13. Karla Otto is now representing CULTUS ARTEM.

14. BPCM is now representing Wythe Hotel.

15. SEEN Group is now representing Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics.

16. Scenario PR is now representing Forever 21.

17. Lucky Chalm is now representing MAISON ESSENTIELE.

18. BLACK PR! is now representing Underground England.

19. Max McCormack Marketing & Communications is now representing The Museum of Arts & Design’s MAD About Jewelry.

20. 20Two Studio is now representing Miraval Resorts & Spas.

21. Kristin Been is now representing Skin Laundry.

22. Walker Drawas is now representing Olive Ateliers.

23. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Maison Atia.

24. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing Skarlett Blue.

25. Phoenix Chan is now junior designer in SHADOW’s Creative division.

26. Pure Imagination PR is now representing ShopShops.

27. MP-IMC now representing Broc Shot and Self Made Training Facility.

28. Rani Public Relations is now representing Blossom & Stone by Kelsey Kennedy.

