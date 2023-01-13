Gucci’s Marco Bizzarri Staying Put, First Look At Amy Winehouse Biopic, Keeping Up With Miuccia & Raf, Plus! Did Ye Really Get Married?

Marco Bizzarri to remain CEO at Gucci

Amid rumors of a total internal shuffle at Gucci in the wake of Alessandro Michele’s departure, Kering boss François-Henri Pinault has confirmed that CEO Marco Bizzarri is here to stay. Following the Gucci Fall ’23 mens show that took place in Milan, Pinault confirmed that the longtime executive would continue to lead the luxury mega brand through its next chapter, saying Bizzarri has his “full trust.” He added: “It’s so obvious that Marco is the CEO for this next chapter of Gucci for sure. I need him to build that with me and I’m fully confident that we will succeed on that.” No designer has been announced to the creative director role since Michele’s shock announcement in November 2023, with yesterday’s collection being credited to the entire design team.

Miuccia and Raf talk Prada plans

Three years into their partnership as co-creative directors at Prada, it’s no secret that Miuccia Prada and Raf Simmons are fluent in the same creative dialogue, which fuses fashion with art, architecture, and a keen sense of the zeitgeist. The duo sat down with Vogue ahead of this weekend’s Menswear show, answering the burning questions that so many of us ponder. “I think that when this idea to work together first came on the table, it completely re-energized both of us. Because it was such an odd idea, in a way,” Simons said of the backstory before Prada could agree, “Yes, it was exciting! A newness – and I always like newness.” Elsewhere in the conversation, Simons strongly confirmed that Mrs. Prada has no intentions of going anywhere. “We are not stupid, Luke, and we know what you are maybe fishing for,” he tells Luke Leitch. “Like maybe one day, Miuccia is going. And maybe one day I would continue, take over. But that’s not where we are. Where we are is that we are still very excited about doing this work together. And from my position, I hope it will be for a long time with Miuccia.” The revered designer added: “I am aware of my age. But exactly – we are not there. So, for now, we continue to build our world together.” Read the fascinating tête-à-tête, which includes intel on why it was time for Simons to wind down his namesake label, here.

First look at Marisa Abela in Back to Black

Industry star Marisa Abela is set to take on the role of a lifetime, playing the late Amy Winehouse in the biopic, Back to Black. Shared today by Studiocanal, Focus Features, and Monumental Pictures, the first look image of Abela in character came with the update that the film will chart Winehouse’s years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame. Sam Taylor-Johnson is directing the picture and production begins on Monday in London.

Kanye ‘Ye’ West reportedly remarries

TMZ reports that Kanye West has made it official (…kinda) with Bianca Censori. The website writes that the problematic rapper and mogul tied the knot with the Australia-native, who’s a Yeezy architectural designer, at a private ceremony in Beverly Hills earlier this week. Both have since been seen wearing wedding rings, however they did not appear to file for a marriage license to make the union legal. West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized less than two months ago, and his new romance was first spotted this month after Censori joined him for dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. The new love interest was also teased in a song released in December, titled Censori Overload.

