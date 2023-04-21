Daily Media: The Society Signs Pamela Anderson, PrettyLittleThing’s CEO Steps Down, BuzzFeed News Shutters, And More

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Alison Herman is now TV critic at Variety.

2. Umar Kamani, CEO at PrettyLittleThing, has stepped down.

3. Nilly Foster is now president and CEO, North America at Zegna.

4. Nick Tran is now chief marketing officer at Farfetch.

5. Maria Malonoski is now VP of marketing & brand partnerships at Hotel Lobby Candle.

6. Jessica Alea is now account director at Lede.

7. Stephanie Castillo is now senior firector of PR, social & influencer at Spanx.

8. Kristen Ronan is now PR director at Monica Rich Kosann.

9. Haley Robles, PR manager at Gucci, is leaving the company.

10. Samantha Arzu is now account coordinator, fashion & retail at SHADOW. Lindsey Maguire is now account coordinator, hospitality at the company.

11. BuzzFeed has shuttered BuzzFeed News, resulting in 180 job losses.

Plus!

12. The Society Management is now representing Pamela Anderson.

13. CAA is now representing Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry.

14. JONESWORKS is now representing DUNDAS WORLD.

15. KP McGregor Consulting is now representing JLO Beauty and Athletegy.

16. PURPLE is now representing Iris&Romeo.

17. ITN-Inspire The Now is now representing FluffCo, Ordinary Habit, and Quiet Punch.

18. Mega Mega Projects is now representing Grown Brilliance.

19. Brandsway Creative is now representing Bravo star Venita Aspen.

20. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing Behno.

