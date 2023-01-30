What To Know About Gucci’s New Creative Director, Stephanie Seymour Covers WSJ. Magazine, Waking Up With Gigi Hadid, New Alaïa, And More!

Gucci and Kering announce Sabato De Sarno as new creative director

While you were sleeping (no, really: the announcement happened in the early hours of Saturday morning), Gucci announced its incoming creative director. All eyes are now on Sabato De Sarno, who will present his debut runway collection for Gucci at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September 2023. The relatively low-profile designer, 39, comes to Gucci from Valentino, where he has most recently overseen menswear and womenswear as the brand’s fashion director under Pierpaolo Piccioli. His resume also includes roles at Prada and Dolce & Gabbana before joining Valentino in 2009. In his new role, the Naples-born talent will be responsible for everything from womenswear and menswear to leather goods, accessories, and lifestyles collection. He will report to president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, who said in a release: “Having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, [De Sarno] brings with him a vast and relevant experience.” De Sarno himself added: “I am proud to join a house with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci

Stephanie Seymour covers WSJ. Magazine’s Spring Women’s Fashion issue

It’s been a heartbreaking year for supermodel Stephanie Seymour, who lost her son Harry, 24, to an accidental prescription drug overdose in January 2021. The runway legend has taken part in her first photo shoot and interview since the bereavement, opening up to Derek Blasberg about how she’s coping, as well as sharing insights into her four-decade career working with the industry’s biggest names. The 54-year-old also stars in an editorial, lensed by Dan Jackson and styled by Clare Richardson, in an array of Alaïa, Dolce & Gabbana, as well as Harry’s favorite Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suit. In said image, Seymour is seen with her son’s nam painted on her back. “It still feels so good to put his clothes on,” Seymour tells Blasberg. “I packed up these huge trunks with all his things, and I have this idea that I want to keep photographing his clothes because I think he would love it. He’s got this whole flock of women that would love to wear his clothes and be photographed…That’s something I’m going to enjoy doing.” The issue hits newsstands on February 11.

Gigi Hadid shares her AM routine

Also in the Spring Women’s Fashion issue of WSJ. Magazine, supermodel and budding mogul Gigi Hadid takes part in the long-running My Monday Morning series. Her dispatch is full of nuggets—Hadid gave up coffee when she became a mom, she’s terrified of facials, she’s a fiend for roller coasters and theme parks!—and cute lines about what life is like as a mom. “I eat whatever Khai’s having,” Hadid says of her typical breakfast. “I make her pancakes and sausages every day. For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pan- cake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It’s really fun.” Read the full feature here.

Alaïa Summer-Fall 2023

At home in his Antwerp apartment, Pieter Mulier presented his vision for Alaïa for the Summer-Fall 2023 season (yes, you read that right.) Not one to be bound by traditional seasons, or indeed showing on the traditional fashion week schedule, the designer put forward his latest offering (his fourth collection) on the heels of the couture shows, giving audiences an exploration into the meaning and legacy of Alaïa. Taking the jumping off point of sculpture and construction, Mulier got in under the hood of what makes an Alaïa piece emblematic of its founder’s greatness and the maison’s rich history. In Mulier’s words, “The essence, the essential. Purity, simplicity, directness.” The collection was brimming with signatures, like latticework, second skin ultra luxe bodysuits and catsuits, and draped and fluid jersey dresses. This notion of sculpture through clothing, of carving shape from cloth is known as bâtisseur, as per the show notes. Putting his own indelible mark on the line, edges became rounder, particularly on the shoulders of strong coats (seriously, it’s increasingly about big coat energy for 2023) and so too did crescent-moon trousers and denim. Get a sense of the collection, below:

