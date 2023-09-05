Linda Evangelista Covers WSJ. Magazine, Emma Chamberlain For Marie Claire, Gigi Hadid For Porter, Versace Partners With The Clooneys, And More!

Linda Evangelista is WSJ. Magazine’s newest digital cover star

Linda Evangelista is opening up about her breast cancer battle for the first time, as she poses for WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Men’s Style Issue, out on newsstands on September 16. “I’ve kept it quiet. Only a handful of people knew,” Evangelista said of the private health battle, having been diagnosed in December 2018. “And I’m just not one of those people who has to share everything. I thought to myself, I will share this one day but while I am going through it, absolutely not. I don’t want the Daily Mail waiting outside my door like they do every time something happens. ‘Linda seen for the first time since blah blah blah.’” The runway icon further revealed that she was diagnosed a second time, and candidly discusses her chemotherapy and mentality during a testing time, as well as her hope about the future. “I just went into this mode that I know how to do—just do what you’ve got to do and get through it. And that’s what I did,” she says. The feature also marks the first-ever time that publicity-averse image maker Steven Meisel sat for an interview with his longtime muse, in celebration of their Phaidon tome publishing this month. Read the feature here, and see Evangelista captured by Meisel and styled by Karl Templer below.

Gigi Hadid covers Porter to celebrate Guest In Residence launch on Net-a-Porter

Have you heard the word? Gigi’s luxury cashmere brand Guest In Residence has landed on net-a-porter.com. To celebrate, the supermodel stars on the latest cover of digital title Porter. Styled by Helen Broadfoot and photographed by Yulia Gorbachenko, the mom-of-one showcases her favorite colorful styles from her elevated label, as well as new season hits from the likes of Loewe and Acne Studios. Hadid also talks to writer Marjon Carlos, opening up about trusting her taste, her aspirations in the fashion world, her interest in potentially pursuing actor (“If and when the right script comes up”), and how the late Virgil Abloh continues to influence her in her next act as a creative director. “When I design, I don’t just think about myself as this flashy public figure that everyone sees, because that’s not what I am most of the time. What my wardrobe is, and why I started a company like this, is what I know well and love: it’s all about classic basics—and making those fun,” she says. Get into it, here.

Marie Claire releases Fashion Changemakers Issue

Emma Chamberlain is the latest digital cover star for Marie Claire, also serving as creative director for her editorial moment. Over truffle fries at The Sunset Tower, the Gen Z digital girl next door turned entrepreneur delves into her backstory with Faran Krentcil about the hamster wheel of YouTube fame, navigating anxiety and depression in front of a global audience, finding freedom in fashion, and what, exactly, she hopes to gain from her longterm career now that she’s in her early 20s. “If it all goes wrong and I’m like, ‘I can’t post another selfie on Instagram. I can’t do it!’ I’m gonna go and be an agent or a therapist. I used to say that my life goal was to be happy. Then I realized, now that I’m an adult: It’s not about being happy all the time. It’s about doing what you believe in. Like, there’s a lot of shit on the Internet that doesn’t provide value and is actually harmful. My goal is to do the opposite. I’m not always going to perfect it, but for the foreseeable future, it’s that.” Read the full story here.

Versace partners with The Clooney Foundation for Justice

Versace has announced a multi-year partnership with The Clooney Foundation for Justice, in support of The Albies. Through the arrangement, a part of the Versace Foundation’s commitment to further equity and equality, the Italian luxury house will become a lead partner for The Albies event and ceremony over the coming years. Each year, The Albie Awards (named after Justice Albie Sachs who played a prominent role in ending apartheid in South Africa) sees influential leaders from the worlds of human rights, business, entertainment, fashion, and technology come together to show their support to awardees whose work and sacrifices The Clooney Foundation for Justice has chosen to honor. The upcoming ceremony will take place in New York at the New York Public Library, with expected guests including Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Alicia Keys, Meryl Streep, Andra Day, Julianna Margulies, and Donatella Versace. Of the new endeavor, La Versace said: “I am truly honored to be supporting my friends Amal and George Clooney with Versace’s donation to the Albies. I am incredibly inspired by the way that Amal and George work so tirelessly to make this world a better place and fight for those that champion Justice globally.”

