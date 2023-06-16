This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Sarah Ball is now editor in chief at WSJ. Magazine.

2. Kate Moss is now creative director at Diet Coke.

3. Michelle Ochs is now creative director at Hervé Léger.

4. Neda Whitney is now chief marketing officer at Ring Concierge.

5. Melissa Mullen is now global brand president at Sweaty Betty.

6. Ariel Sandler is now head of brand and collaborations at Lids.

7. Jessica Wu is now director of communications and marketing at Rosetta Getty.

8. Maximillian Barrett is now public relations manager at Gucci.

9. Hailey Kodora is now editorial account supervisor at Bollare.

10. Ahmad Edilio Hamid is now account executive at Quinn PR.

11. Alexander Woods is now junior manager, influencer division at SHADOW.

Plus!

12. EWG Talent is now representing Tessa Brooks.

13. IHPR is now representing Manolo Blahnik and Pamela Love.

14. ICA is now representing Ettika and Henne.

15. L52 is now representing Puppets and Puppets.

16. JONESWORKS is now representing BaubleBar.

17. Bella PR is now representing Novex.

18. MP-IMC is now representing caliray.

19. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing Kulfi Beauty.

20. Austin Smedstad is now consulting for weight care brand Found.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.