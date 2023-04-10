Katie Holmes talks fashion, fame, and filming Rare Objects

Endearing screen star Katie Holmes is the latest star to sit down with WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series. The actress lets the outlet in on the BTS of her upcoming project Rare Objects; her third directorial venture. The film, which she also co-wrote and is starring in, follows two women who forge a friendship in a psychiatric facility. On her decision to enlist stylist Brie Welch for the costumes, she said: “I love the art of dressing and how you can tell a story with an outfit. Brie hadn’t done costumes on a film before, but she is a storyteller in the way she approaches her own style and her work on photo shoots.” Holmes, 44, also spoke about the infamous viral paparazzi shots from 2019—which undoubtedly put buzzy fashion brand Khaite on the global map. “I have no idea why that took off,” she said. “I’m not sure. I don’t know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward—or backward. I mean, did I burn it? Perhaps the cashmere bra should just have the credit go to its designers, as it was a step in a good direction for women to just have comfortable bras.”

Evan Ross Katz launches new Substack

Writer and personality Evan Ross Katz took to Instagram today to give the world what it wants: his musings in a newsletter format. For the uninitiated, Katz’ popular Instagram account serves as a veritable on-the-money wire feed for pop culture happenings and viral moments and memes before they pop off—which has garnered him no shortage of celebrity fans including Jennifer Coolidge and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Already helming a podcast, Shut Up Evan, Katz promised that the Substack will be an extension of that personal outlet, brimming with no shortage of niche references, celebrity hilarity, and, let’s hope, limitless usage of his favorite word: “lensed.” Fans can sign up for the various options and dig into the first installment here.

Stephanie Shepherd’s Future Earth teams up with Brilliant Earth

Keep your eyes peeled over the next day days, as Future Earth and ethical jewelry company Brilliant Earth take to Instagram to raise awareness about climate action and how we can all do our part to protect the planet. The partnership will also see a campaign starring Stephanie Shepherd, the entrepreneur and environmental activist behind ‘climate club’ and platform Future Earth. The brands will debut co-branded merchandise, including upcycled and hand-screen printed tees, totes, and branded stickers. The collaboration pieces are available to participants in The Future is Brilliant’s climate challenge via the brands’ social media channels, which prompts people to make a pledge to implement simple daily habits that work towards a more sustainable and conscious mindset. “I’m excited to join forces with Brilliant Earth, a socially conscious champion, to further advocate and leverage our social influence for good,” Shepard said. “Together our efforts aim to further close the gap on the misinformation surrounding the climate crisis, bringing change to our communities in an attainable and digestible way.” In Williamsburg? Don’t forget to check out Brilliant Earth’s newly opened showroom where you can peruse everything from engagement rings to celebrity-approved ear stacks.

Retrofête’s sample sale is coming

From April 19-23, don’t be surprised if you see everyone running towards 99 Spring Street in Soho. Retrofête is set to host a sample sale from 10AM-7PM on the aforementioned dates at their Soho flagship store, with up to 70% discounts on its popular sequin mini dresses, occasionwear, denim, and bling-tastic accessories. As if you needed more incentive, take a peek at what’ll be on offer below…

