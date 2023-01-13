Five Denim Brands To Know Before Atlanta Apparel

Have you heard the buzz? Atlanta Apparel is back, kicking off in Americas Mart from January 31-February 4. Ahead of your visit, we’ve cherry picked the denim labels to know. Right this way!
Lucky Brand
Post-COVID, we’re all about a renewed sense of optimism and good fortune. Enter: Lucky Brand, who’s had fun, freedom, and good vibes at the center of everything they do since 1990. We’re looking to Lucky Brand for remixed classics, American-heritage inspired details, and a flattering, great fit that always puts a wink in our eye and a pep in our step.
Judy Blue Jeans
When it comes to range, look no further than Judy Blue. Founded on the mission to create jeans for every figure, this LA-based brand never compromises on body-hugging fit, quality, or craftsmanship.
DL1961
The fashion editor’s fave. New York City-born brand DL1961 not only creates forward thinking, stop-and-stare denim that has won over no shortage of supermodel fans, the company’s sustainability pact is equally worth cheering for. Think: high performance, sculpting denim, as well as corsets, vests, jumpsuits, and shirts, all made from pre-loved materials.
PAIGE
Let’s call this brand the ‘Cher of denim.’ Quintessentially Californian, this mononymous label needs little more introduction thanks to designer Paige Adams-Gellar’s vision for effortlessly stylish denim and other ready to wear staples such as feminine blouses and 1970s-inspired jackets and dresses. Simply slip on a pair of her flares and get ready to live out your Daisy Jones & The Six alter ego.
Joe’s Jeans
Casual, chic, classic…you had us at hello! Joe Dahan’s world-famous brand is known for its inherent wearability and straight forward sophistication—infused with just the right amount of rock n’ roll.
