This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Kristina O’Neill, editor in chief at WSJ. Magazine, is leaving the publication.

2. Lindsay Schrupp is now editor in chief at Thrillist.

3. Chris Cohen is now deputy site editor at GQ.com.

4. Matt Rez is now global celebrity color ambassador at Moroccanoil.

5. John Galantic, president and COO at Chanel, is leaving the brand.

6. Charles de Vilmorin, creative director at Rochas, is leaving the brand.

7. Kirsty Coleman is now account director at PURPLE New York.

8. Emma Lachman is now a junior account executive at Alison Brod Marketing and Communications

9. Jessica Martino, junior PR manager at ICA, is leaving the company.

10. Travis Paul Martin has launched marketing, communications, event management, and PR agency, TPM Consulting.

11. Clubhouse is laying off 50% of its workforce.

12. Paper Magazine is laying off its editorial team.

13. Vice Media is laying off 100 staffers and has shuttered Vice World News.

14. ESPN has announced an unspecified number of layoffs, including communications vice president Mike Soltys and Russell Wolff, who oversaw the ESPN+ streaming platform.

Plus!

15. WME is now representing Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

16. Ford Models is now representing Maria Borges.

17. Karla Otto is now representing CO.

18. PURPLE is now representing DIEMONDE.

19. ICA is now representing EFFY.

20. Walker Drawas is now representing Casetta hospitality management group.

21. Small Girls PR is now representing Coterie, Durex, Papier US, Rover, and Brahmin.

22. RK c- is now representing RōARI.

23. Famous Last Words PR is now representing Jordyn Woods.

24. R. Couri Hay Creative PR is representing Murmrr, MRR Productions, and The Clubhouse Hamptons for their summer series.

25. samantha slaven publicity is now representing Hilma.

26. Magrino Agency is now representing Royal Salute and Fortnum and Mason for Royal Coronation-focused events.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.