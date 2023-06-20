A Missoni & Nordstrom Dinner Out East, Kim Kardashian Gets A Nod From TIME, KCD Bolsters Up Its Beauty, And More!

Missoni and Nordstrom raised a glass to their new upcycled swim capsule

Over the weekend, guests joined Rickie De Sole, Nordstrom’s fashion director, and Giacomo Missoni, Missoni’s CEO and president of USA and Canada, for a dinner at Sunset Harbor. The celebration was hosted to mark the Italian brand’s exclusive upcycled swim capsule, which is brimming with the label’s signatures like zig zag patterns and shimmering threads. Attendees who joined for an evening of Japanese-style fare alongside live music at the East Hampton waterside hotspot included Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Julia von Boehm, Alex White, Aube Jolicoeur, Keke Lindgard, Stefano Tonchi, Peter Davis, Cynthia Rowley, Sara Beltrán, Coco Bassey, Igee Okafor, Serena Goh, Karen Blanchard, Lucy Rae McFadin, Christina Grasso, JoAni Johnson, Mary Leest, Roos Abels, Katya Tolstova, Neil Blumenthal, and Rachel Blumenthal.

Images: BFA

Kim Kardashian covers TIME as SKIMS is named one of the world’s most influential companies

SKIMS has been given the prestigious honor of inclusion in the 2023 TIME100 Most Influential Companies, coinciding with a debut TIME cover for its co-founder Kim Kardashian. As the shapewear giant is valued at an astonishing $3.2 billion, Kardashian tells the magazine about the backstory, why she feels it’s resonating, and how she struggled to find her true footing as an entrepreneur before this billion dollar baby. Co-founder Jens Grede also adds that Kardashian is one of the best creatives he’s ever worked with, noting her natural antenna for pop culture trends, such as the campaigns starring Snoop Dogg and his grandkids, and White Lotus schemers Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò. “To be a successful creative director today, you’ve got to have a point of view of the world,” he says. “You’ve got to have a very clear aesthetic that is identifiable to you, and you’ve got to be able to intimately understand popular culture. She knows how to orchestrate popular culture.” Read the full interview here.

Images: Dana Scruggs for TIME

KCD is launching a new beauty vertical

After 40 years of pioneering public relations and strategies for fashion brands, KCD has set its sights on the beauty industry. And to launch its dedicated beauty arm, it’s rolling in the big guns, in the form of signing Tom Ford Beauty as a client. (KCD has worked with the recently-acquired fashion side of the business on runway and editorial projects since 2018.) To lead the new sector, Jamie Karp joins KCD New York as vice president of media relations from LVMH, where she most recently led efforts for brands including Givenchy Beauty and Kenzo Parfums. Libby Sutherland will join Karp as director, media relations, and they will both work closely with Rachna Shah, KCD partner and managing director, and Renee Barletta, KCD partner, media relations, as well as the KCD Paris and London teams.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.