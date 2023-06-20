NYC’s Beauty & Body Aesthetics Introduces the Latest in Skin Revitalization and Resurfacing

NYC is the hub of all trends, from fashion to finance and technology. This summer, Dr. Bushra Helmandi, D.C, a chiropractor, aims to add skin revitalization to the list. Her Beauty and Body Aesthetics location at 369 Lexington is revolutionizing the med spa industry with its multi-service approach of treating people with typical procedures like facials and massages and pairing them with acupuncture and chiropractic services as well as nutritional counseling with a certified dietician.

With stunning views of the Empire State and Chrysler Buildings, Beauty and Body Aesthetics is an oasis in the sky. It’s quick escape from the city’s daily grind and the spa’s VIP attention to detail – upon entering, guests are warmly greeted with a complimentary glass of champagne, comfortable slippers and a robe – attracts many fashionable townies including TV personality Carson Kressley, designer Jason Wu, the reigning Miss Universe R’bonney Gabriel, FOX 5’s Christal Young, and Valerie Greenberg.

“We treat both internal and external issues to address the root cause of what’s going on with problematic skin,” Dr Helmandi explains. Their specialty is skin tightening and revitalization, as well as body contouring to get rid of stubborn pockets of fat. The best part? Treatments are non-surgical.

“More and more people are shying away from going under the knife because of the risk of complications and recovery time,” she continues. “Our latest devices allow us to do in-office treatments in about 20-30 mins and require no down time. Patients are able to return to work and their daily activities on same day.”

We spoke with Dr. Bushra Helmandi at Beauty and Body Aesthetics.

What is the top requested treatment right now?

The Diamond Glow facials and microneedling with radio frequency technology are the two most popular treatments in the office this season. The microneedling with radio frequency technology addresses deep wrinkles, which tends to be a common concern for many.

Is the Diamond glow facial an alternative to microdermabrasion?

The Diamond glow facial is a form of microdermabrasion that is safe to use during all seasons. Summertime clients tend to shy away from laser facials and chemical peels, because sun exposure is a no-no for both. The Diamond Glow facial device exfoliates, extracts and infuses Skin Medica serums into the skin for a dewy, glowy finish.

Have you noticed an increase in men seeking treatment?

Yes, the better technology has been a game changer. It enables patients to achieve their desired goals with less appointments. Men, particularly, are enjoying the low maintenance and fewer follow ups.

Who are your typical clients?

Men and women of all ages. Our focus is on anyone who is trying to look and feel their best. We provide individualized treatments for each client to help them slow down the hands of time so they can look like the most refreshed and vibrant version of themselves.

Beauty and Body Aesthetics is located at 369 Lexington Avenue (between E 40th and E 41st streets) in Manhattan.

Visit Beautyandbodynyc.com