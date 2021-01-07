The Latest Brand To Mix Things Up: Y/Project To Combine Menswear And Womenswear Collections

Y/Project is renowned on the fashion scene for shaking things up on a regular basis (think: viral denim panties and thigh-high denim Ugg boots!). And to start the new year, innovative creative director Glenn Martens has surprised the industry yet again: Y/Project will no longer be showing separate men’s and women’s collections.

In an open letter circulated among fashion media, Martens revealed that Y/Project’s menswear and womenswear will be presented in a single co-ed collection from now on, and will be shown during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The first installment of the co-ed collection will be unveiled shortly, on January 24, with a follow-up to come this June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y/PROJECT (@yproject_official)

The change comes from Martens’ need for more time for sustainability, as well as “creativity and experimentation.” (It’s worth noting that Balmain and Jacquemus also revealed similar intentions to show co-ed collections simultaneously.) The brand, known for its’ experimental clothing and collaborations with Ugg, Linda Farrow, and Canada Goose, is also beloved by celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Dua Lipa, and Chloë Sevigny.

“We never claimed to be your ‘standard’ fashion brand. We never accepted the domination of hypes and global trends. We never created clothes just to fulfil expectations of different markets,” Martens says in his letter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y/PROJECT (@yproject_official)

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Martens’ reflections on human existence and the launch of Y/Project’s eco-friendly Evergreen collection are defining for the brand’s future. The designer, who was just named creative director of Diesel last fall, is determined for Y/Project to become a more sustainable brand in the fashion industry.

Larger collections will, per his letter, “give [the] team more freedom to explore, more time to deliver the intriguing designs you have been expecting from us. In respect for our products, in respect for our values, in respect for our customers and in respect for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y/PROJECT (@yproject_official)

The Y/Project announcement also comes on the heels of major brands like Gucci, Burberry, and Bottega Veneta announcing that they will reconfigure how and when they show their collections. And as other labels like Saint Laurent, Michael Kors, and Mugler have abandoned the traditional fashion week calendar entirely to show on their own terms, Martens is only the latest (but certainly not the last) to independently take control of his brand’s future in fashion.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.