Glenn Martens Joins Diesel As Creative Director

Diesel is getting a jolt of life with the addition of Glenn Martens as creative director. Martens is the creative director of Parisian brand Y/Project, a role he will continue.

“I am extremely honored and excited to join the Diesel family,” Martens said in a release. “Synonymous with radicality, honesty, and optimism, Diesel helped shape the way we see the future. Its unique voice has made it an undeniable icon. Today, more than ever, I feel the need to celebrate these founding values, to build bridges through a message of hope.”

Martens graduated first in his class at Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and went on to a role as a junior designer at Jean Paul Gautier for the women’s pre-collection and his menswear label G2. He then went on to his own namesake label for three seasons in Paris. He came to Y/Project as an assistant to creative director and founder Yohan Serfaty, who died in April 2013. He was then asked to take over the line, which has become one of the buzziest brands at Paris Fashion Week and a celebrity favorite.

The role at Diesel is a reunion for the designer, who collaborated with the brand in 2018 as part of their Red Tag Project. He was also the winner of the ADNAM Prize in 2017, an award supported by Diesel owner Only the Brave.

“Ever since I met Glenn in 2017 I saw his experience grow and his talent cement,” Only the Brave CEO Renzo Rosso said in a a statement. “Working with him on Diesel Red Tag, going through our company’s archives and heritage together, seeing him interact with the brand, brought us closer, and I am happy to now see him take the helm of Diesel, where he will marry his design vision with the iconoclastic values of this unique brand.”

The new role is effective immediately.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.