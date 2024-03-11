Louis Vuitton’s Winning Night, Inside The Guy Oseary and Madonna Party, Barbie: The World Tour Book, and More!

A winning night for Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton came out a winner at the Oscars last night by dressing Best Actress winner Emma Stone and Best Supporting Actress winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Stone wore a mint cloqué jacquard gown with tulip constructed bustier, skirt with train and mint satin pump. She also wore a white gold, sapphire and diamond necklace and ring from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection as well as white gold and diamond earrings and rings from the Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry collection. Randolph wore an A line pale blue hand embroidered tulle gown with oversized sleeves embellished with fringe with pale blue satin sandals. The house also dressed Best Original Screenplay winner Justine Triet, actor Teo Yoo, and Ava Duvernay.

HERE is the full list of Oscar winners!

Robbie Margot celebrates new book with stylist Andrew Mukamal

There’s few better duos than Margot and Mukamal who killed it on the Barbie press tour last year with win after win. They’ve co-authored a book, Barbie: The World Tour Book, to celebrate those moments.

They brought friends together in Los Angeles on Thursday to celebrate the book with a party at Just One Eye. The night welcomed Donatella Versace, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Jeremy Scott, Michelle Ochs, and more!

Gucci presents “The Party” with Guy Oseary and Madonna

There’s still a no photo rule at the 16th annual “The Party” afterparty at Guy Oseary’s house but artist JR exclusively captured imagery from last night’s hottest ticket. The night welcomed Alex Rodriguez, Andrea Bocelli, Anya Taylor Joy, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Austin Butler, Axl Rose, Barry Keoghan, Beck, Billie Eilish, Camille Rowe, Charles Melton, Chloe Sevigny, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Rock, Cillian Murphy, Cindy Crawford, Dave Grohl, Demi Moore, Diane Kruger, Dominic Sessa, Donald Glover, Ellen DeGeneres, Ellie Goulding, Emma Watson, Finneas, Glen Powell, Hailey Bieber, Hari Nef, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy O’Harris, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Hamm, Kaia Gerber, Ke Huy Quan, Kim Kardashian, Lana Del Rey, Larry David, Lenny Kravitz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Leslie Mann, Madonna, Martin Scorsese, Maude Apatow, Miles Teller, Morgan Spector, Nina Dobrev, Paris Hilton, Ricky Martin, Rob Lowe, Robert De Niro, Sean Lennon, Sean White, Sharon Stone, Sofia Vergara, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Tessa Thompson, Tobey Maguire, and more.

Phillip Plein shows in Los Angeles

Phillip Plein (and his money) hosted a runway show at his private mansion, Chateau Falcon in Bel Air on Saturday night. The black tie event coincided with the Oscars and featured evening wear. “I am thrilled to unveil our evening wear collection at this prestigious event in celebration of the Oscars,” said Plein in a statement. “This collection represents the epitome of luxury and sophistication, meticulously crafted to empower and inspire the modern woman. We are excited to showcase our latest creations amidst the glamour and excitement of Hollywood’s most prestigious night.”

The evening included a live performance of Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.