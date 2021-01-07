Ooh La La! Kate Moss Stuns In Paris In New Fine Jewelry Campaign

La Moss is back in front of the camera, as she reprises her role as a campaign star for jewelry brand House of Messika. The legendary super is seen flitting around the streets of Paris, bringing the City of Light to life, as she shows off the wishlist-worthy Move collection.

Her appearance in this striking new campaign, #KateMovesMessika; lensed by Aussie photographer Chris Colls, comes on the back of the British model’s debut collaboration with designer Valerie Messika last year, which saw the duo co-creating 100 high jewelry pieces together.

The Move collection, a hit since the brand’s inception in 2005, now incorporates three new iterations as fronted by Miss Moss: Move Classique, Move 10th, and Lucky Move. Indeed, the mom-of-one’s inimitably effortless yet energetic vibe is the perfect match for this young fine jewelry brand’s new ranges, which include everything from stackable bangles and cuffs to Talisman-like medallions and rainbow-hued diamond earrings.

Put another way: only Mossy and these dazzling jewels could take attention away from la tour Eiffel!

See the campaign in action below:

