It’s A New Dawn, It’s A New Day! Alessandro Michele Is In At Valentino As New Creative Director

by Freya Drohan
Alessandro Michele is set to bring his maximalism to Valentino, as he’s confirmed as the luxury label’s new creative director. News of his appointment was confirmed on Thursday morning, less than a week after Pierpaolo Piccioli announced his surprise departure. Michele, formerly of Gucci, will present his inaugural collection for the house in Milan this September.

The move had been speculated this week, with outlets noting that Michele has already been living in Rome, a stone’s throw from Valentino HQ. Notably, Valentino’s parent company, Mayhoola, which acquired the brand in 2012 had been rumored to be in talks throughout 2023 with Michele to lead its sleeping label Walter Albini. Valentino’s CEO Jacopo Venturini was likely instrumental in Michele’s hire, as the two propelled Gucci’s annual sales to over $9 billion when Michele spent seven years there as creative director while Venturini was vice president of merchandising and global markets. The move also sees Michele reunite with Kering Group, who currently own a 30% stake in Valentino. (And will likely become its sole owners before the decade is up.)

“I am very happy and excited to return to work with Alessandro,” Venturini said in a sit down with Vogue’s Luke Leitch announcing the news. “I am certain that the reinterpretation of the Maison’s couture codes and the heritage created by Mr Valentino Garavani, combined with Alessandro’s extraordinary vision, will bring us moments of great emotion and will translate into irresistibly desirable objects.” In turn, Michele praised Venturini as “an extraordinary professional, able to combine pragmatism and strategic vision, competence and sensibility”.

Well, no guessing what the hottest ticket in town for Milan Fashion Week this September will be…..

