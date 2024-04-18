Dua Lipa embraces dynamic glamour for Elle‘s 2024 Music Issue

Dua Lipa’s the latest covergirl for Elle, fronting the magazine’s annual Music Issue in head-to-toe Marc Jacobs. For the occasion, Lipa was shot by Dan Beleiu in Patti Wilson-styled outfits by Jacobs, Dior, Alaïa, Calzedonia, Haimana, Wolford and Roker—complete with sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry. In the accompanying article by writer Suzy Exposito, the star discusses her upcoming album Radical Optimism, as well as finding happiness, her early nightclubbing days, and ties to her home country of Kosovo.

“I’ve been busy for almost 10 years,” Lipa tells Esposito. “Every single day, I’ve had some bit of work to do. But people are going to say something anyway. People say a lot of mean things about a lot of people.” [And if being Vacanza Queen] “is what I’m getting, then I’ll take it. Whether I’m performing or going out, if it’s not fun, I don’t want it. You have to make room for joy. The world can be burning down, but goddamn…if you didn’t spend any of your life trying to be happy, I don’t know what you’ve done.”

All images: Dan Beleiu/Courtesy of Elle

Rihanna takes London with Puma for new Fenty x Puma Creeper Patty Earth Tone drop

Last night at London’s Tobacco Dock, Rihanna captivated the crowd as she launched her latest Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone collection. The fashion and beauty mogul, sporting a new honey blonde hairstyle and a monochromatic outfit, revealed three new sneaker colorways—totally taupe, green fog, and warm white, each adorned with gold embellishments. The event, attended by the UK’s notable influencers and public figures, transformed the venue into an underground garden to reflect the earthy theme of the sneakers. The taupe colorway is available immediately, with the other two hues set to launch on April 25 at retailers globally, including Foot Locker, JD Sports, and Zalando.

Sofia Richie embraces motherhood and elegance in Stuart Weitzman’s Sofia campaign

Talk about a model mama! Sofia Richie Grainge is the latest brand ambassador for Stuart Weitzman. To commemorate the occasion, Grainge posed in a new campaign for the luxury footwear brand showcasing its new “Sofia” collection—a capsule line of Weitzman’s minimal shoes, inspired by Richie’s own minimal, feminine style and new motherhood. The range—which is now live on Weitzman’s website—features slingback kitten heels, block-heeled and flat sandals, mules, and slides in a chic palette of black, white, pale pink, gold, and warm brown, all accented with detailing from sweet bows to gradient stripes.

H&M x Rokh kicks unleash their new collaboration with Dover St. Market soirée

Fashion’s freshest collab has hit the racks! On April 16, H&M and designer Rokh Hwang celebrated the launch of their collaborative collection at Dover Street Market in London, in the presence of fashion’s finest including Awkwafina, Letitia Wright, Olivia Cookie, Irina Shayk, and Jonathan Bailey, among others. The new line, which officially hit selected stores and the H&M website today, reimagines wardrobe essentials with a distinctive twist—think studded, plaid, buckled, and multi-buttoned trench coats, pleated dresses, knitwear, and more. The Rokh x H&M collection, rich with pieces that promise to dial up everyday style, offers an accessible slice of the designer’s signature deconstructed chic—which you can now shop on its website.

Gucci will show its Cruise 2025 collection in London’s Tate Gallery

Gucci is taking a trip to London for its Cruise 2025 fashion show, which will be shown at the Tate Modern gallery. Creative director Sabato De Sarno tapped the venue due to its roots in diversity, art, innovation, and architecture. However, this isn’t Gucci’s first foray across the pond; the Italian label’s founder, Guccio Gucci, learned about luxury in the city while working as a porter at the Savoy Hotel in 1897. As for what the show itself will include? The brand hints at a “convergence of art, fashion, and heritage,” as well as a “interplay of places, people, moments, and aesthetics.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.