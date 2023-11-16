The sidewalk of Forsyth Street on the Lower East Side looked like a Hollywood red carpet last night, as numerous actors flocked to Flynn McGarry’s Gem Wine to toast to their pal Laura Brown and her new collection with Sézane.

The limited-edition line, titled ‘French Enough,’ which debuts this Sunday November 19, came about from an Instagram DM back in 2020—”she slid in,” joked Laura Brown of the Parisian brand’s founder Morgane Sézalory. Brown, former editor in chief of InStyle, further elaborated that the idea for the theme came from a good old fashioned, lengthy, pasta-fueled French lunch, where the Aussie editor bemoaned how the rest of the world is just trying their best to emulate the inherent chicness of the city’s inhabitants. Ergo, the idea of being just ‘French Enough’ was born.

Guests gathered at Gem Wine dressed head-to-toe in Sézane knitwear, coats, frocks, suits, and sparkly numbers, joining Brown to break bread, say ‘cheers’ with chalices of French Vodka martinis, St. Germain Spritzs, and French 75s, and enjoy a multi-course dinner from the wunderkind chef including chicories with sunchoke vinaigrette salad, fluke crudo, grilled cabbage, roasted golden chicken, and a passionfruit pavlova.

On the walls of the eatery, Sézane’s quintessential French-y pieces like neck scarves and handbags were dotted around the art work, and waiting on the seat for each attendee was their own new red wine-hued French Enough slogan sweater. In an extra surprise, Sesame Street’s Sherrie Weston ensured that everyone would also go home with a pair of equally joy-inducing Elmo socks, as well as a fresh bouquet of flowers from the brand.

Naomi Watts and Beanie Feldstein were already sporting looks from the 25-piece co-designed capsule collection, which Brown touchingly called one of the highlights of her career. Also in attendance were Brooke Shields, Katerina Tannenbaum, Jamie Chung, Rose Byrne, Sarita Choudhury, Christy Turlington, Pat Cleveland, Alana Zimmer, Bruna Tenorio, Lauren Chan, Melodie Monrose, Ruby Aldridge, Veronica Webb, Christina Grasso, Kristina Zias, Brianna Lance, Destinee Ross-Sutton, Dina Nur Satti, Peyton Dix, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Caitlin Burke, Ian Bradley, and many more. Salut!

Images: BFA

