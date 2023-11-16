Dee Hilfiger Celebrates Her Birthday In Miami, Kilian Paris Takes Over The Box, Sunglass Hut Launches Swarovski, Plus! A Night On The Town With French Connection…

Friends turn out to support Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger

There was not one, but two reasons to toast to Dee last night! Miami and South Florida’s most stylish came together at Dave Grutman’s new hotspot Casadonna to raise a glass to the multi-hyphenate on her birthday. ‘Mrs Hilfiger’ was also celebrating her November cover of Ocean Drive magazine. Despite the rain—in Miami, yes really!—guests continued the party all night long, heading to Swan for an after party with the publication’s editor in chief Paige Pulichino. Among those who joined a disco boot-clad Dee and her husband Tommy Hilfiger were Emilio Estefan, Karolina Kurkova, and many more. Bon anniversaire!

Images: Jordan Braun

Kilian Paris took over The Box for a ‘Smoking Hot Holiday Party’

A good reason to stay out late on a Tuesday? When a premiere Parisian fragrance brand moves in to one of New York’s most infamous nightlife haunts. Kilian Hennessy of cult-status luxury line Kilian Paris was joined by a guestlist of notables who jumped at the chance to meet the master while discovering the newest addition to the portfolio, Smoking Hot. As is to be expected, there was all the usual revelry and hedonism of The Box thanks to live performances throughout the night which nodded to the evening’s theme: ‘Don’t be shy!’ Among those spotted on the dancefloor were Danielle Olivera, Jordan Emanual, Samantha Feher, Dascha Polanco, Lynn Williams, and Gabi Demartino, among many others.

Images: Getty

French Connection hosted a holiday party at Laissez Faire

Everyone’s been taking about new subterranean spot Laissez Faire at the Beekman Hotel—I mean, doesn’t it just sound vibey—and last night French Connection showed what all the fuss is about by inviting friends of the London-based international brand to come hang at an exclusive club takeover. Influencers, editors, content creators, and models came out to play in new pieces by the label, making the room look like a French Connection campaign had come to life. Among those in attendance were Christian Bendeck, Maggie McCormack, Drew Jessup, Anthony Urbano, Stephanie Oh, and Nandini Vaid.

Images: Madison Lane

Sunglass Hut fêtes with Swarovski

There’s shades that shield your eyes from the brightness, and then there’s shades that dazzle in their own right. The latter was a cause for celebration on Friday night, as Sunglass Hut invited chicsters to its flagship store on Fifth Avenue for a bash with music, drinks, light bites, photo moments, sunglass gifting, and more, while discovering the latest line of blinged-out Swarovski frames. The evening brought out content creators, models, and industry insiders, including Abi Hoffman, Katya Tolstova, Garrett Neff, Greivy, Kylie Vonnahme, Yana Bononi, Tyshon Lawrence, Diva Dhawan Sheth, Olga Ferrara, Katerina Dune, and many more.

Images: Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.