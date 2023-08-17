Models, designers, style stars, and tastemakers alike joined two of New York City’s bubbliest Australian exports, Laura Brown Malcolm Carfrae, earlier this week to toast to the 15th annual Australian Fashion Foundation Summer Party.

Guests gathered at the Jimmy rooftop in Soho for the celebration, raising a glass to next-gen Australian fashion talent, and particularly those who have won AUSFF’s career-making scholarships allowing them to gain experience in the Big Apple. Indeed, several of them were amongst the crowd, including Mikayla Hogg, the 2021 AUSFF Scholarship winner, who was spotted alongside Athena Calderone, with whom she’d completed her internship placement. Budding designer Domenic Roylance, the 2019 AUSFF Scholarship winner, was seen catching up with Oscar de la Renta’s co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim who guided him during his own internship. And AUSFF winner Michelle Li, who’ll begin her internship this fall season, was also in attendance.

The sundown cocktail party featured the ambient sounds of DJ Sofia D’Angelo, who kept the mood upbeat while guests mingled poolside wearing the latest collections by Aussie mainstays, Zimmermann and Dion Lee. Of the gathering, Carfrae proudly said: “The AUSFF Summer Party is a much loved reunion of the Australian (and American) fashion industry in New York City. It’s a privilege to be able to support the future of Australia’s brightest fashion talent and build bridges for them to the mighty US fashion industry.”

Among those who stopped by to support were Aussie expats and their NYC fashion family and nearest and dearest, including Lindsay Ellingson, Olivia Palermo, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Nicole Warne, Jaimie Alexander, Aweng Chuol, Akiima, Charlott Cordes, Georgina Burke, George Midgley, Flaviana Matata, Jonathan Cohen, Beckett Fogg, Gigi Burris, Peter Som, Ryan Lobo, Igee Okafor, Freddie Fredericks, Alex Badia, Athena Calderone, Patrick Janelle, Colin King, Priya Shukla, CT Hedden, Sophie Sumner, Denisa Palsha, Kate Lanphear, Georgia Lazzaro, Vlad Kanevsky, Nick Stone, Karina Soltyszewski, Zach Weiss, Heather M. Ridout, and Lucy Dickinson.

Images: BFA

