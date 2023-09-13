Brooke Shields Wows At Café Carlyle

Anyone who caught the recent Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, should rush to get a table for Shields’ limited run at Cafe Carlyle.

The American icon kicked off her one woman show, Previously Owned, with a special opening performance last night presented by Bird In Hand wine. In the show, the 58-year-old looks back at her eclectic career and—in her own words—her “weird” experience with fame, all in a hilarious, charming, and, at times, emotional show.

The highlight of the evening is her original tune, Fame Is Weird, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Amanda Green. Shields sings about some of the icons she’s known over the years and just how odd it has been to be one of the most recognizable faces on the planet…and still end up somewhat normal in the end! Shields also sings songs you’ll recognize such as I Think We’re Alone Now and Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5.

While watching, one is reminded throughout the evening how extraordinary her life has been, from an incredible film career and her stint at Princeton to her time on Broadway and even getting her own sitcom thanks to a Friends guest spot. And most importantly, her role and private life as a wife, mom, and daughter.

Shields’ family and close friends were there to cheer her on for the inaugural show, as well as stars such as Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Alan Cumming, Mariska Hargitay, Christian Siriano, Laura Brown, and Shawn Levy.

You can catch Shields at Café Carlyle through Saturday, September 23. Don’t dare miss it!

Images: Courtesy

