Balenciaga brings back the City bag with Kate Moss and more

Paging Mary-Kate! Balenciaga is bringing back its City bag for the 2020’s, complete with a new campaign by Mario Sorrenti. The images, which spotlight its line of maximalist Le City handbags, feature Kate Moss clutching a remodeled iteration in all-black leather. Additional shots feature stars including Mona Tougaard, Yang Chaoyue, and Juyeon, all accompanied by new Balenciaga City styles. Each bag includes a 25-panel construction with stud and buckle detailing, packing a nostalgic edge for fashionistas everywhere.

Images: Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Balenciaga

People celebrates 50 landmark years with star-studded cover

People magazine’s 50th anniversary cover is taking dazzle to new heights! The publication’s landmark issue features dual covers with Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Viola Davis, Michael J. Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoon, under the direction of Art Streiber and Ilana Schweber. Together, the pair’s reimagined a garden party vibe to be more about “cheers with peers” than a “biblical banquet,” making every reader feel like they’re part of the festivities. Spanning from Nashville to New York, each celebrities presence was intricately orchestrated, from prop placements to personalized drink selections. This cover isn’t just a photograph; it’s a toast to 50 years of People, capturing the spirit of celebration through Hollywood’s most beloved stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Bob Mackie’s “Naked Illusion” film will premiere with Cher and Tom Ford for PaleyLive

Bob Mackie’s latest fashionable venture? The world of film. The famed designer is the subject of a new documentary, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, which chronicles his life and impact in the worlds of design and entertainment. The film is directed by Matthew Miele, who was behind Scatter My Ashers at Bergdorf’s and The Carlyle documentaries. As expected, the lineup of guest appearances is a fashion who’s-who, including Tom Ford, Zac Posen, Cher, Carol Burnett, Mitzi Gaynor, RuPaul Charles, Bernadette Peters, Pink, and Miley Cyrus. A star-studded May 13th screening at the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles will commemorate the occasion, followed by a live panel conversation by Dave Karger with Mackie, Cher, Burnett, Charles, and Joe McFate. Paley Center members can get their tickets when they go live online on May 11.

“I got to do exactly what I always dreamed of doing as a young child, going to the movies,” said Mackie. “How lucky am I that I got to do that and work with these amazing talents.”

Vince Camuto’s Wonderbloom perfume blooms with Ava Phillippe at Fleur Room

Vince Camuto toasted its new Wonderbloom perfume with Ava Phillippe, also marking her debut as the fragrance’s global ambassador. Guests including Deacon Phillippe, Janelle Sessoms, Megan Uy, Alyssa Brascia, Madison Yauger, Cat Cramer, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, Angel Edme, Greivy Lou, Olga Ferrara, Olivia Anakwe, Aqua Patios, Wayne Warner, and more took in city views and enjoyed beats by Hannah Mussette during the Fleur Room soirée. The occasion was complete with a lush DIY bouquet cart and custom bottle-engraving station for attendees. Tres chic!

Images: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Laura Brown and Kristina O’Neill will pen new book All The Cool Girls Get Fired

In their upcoming book All The Cool Girls Get Fired, editorial stars Laura Brown and Kristina O’Neill serve up a fresh perspective on career turbulence—proving that sometimes, getting fired is just the beginning of something great. With a blend of practical advice on everything from budgeting to networking to personal stories from notable women, the book is anticipated as a new guide to thriving after a professional setback. And it’s already hotly anticipated, with the pair’s book announcement on Instagram garnering excitement from insiders Malcolm Carfrae, Erin Walsh, Miranda Kerr, Sam Broekema, Elaine Welteroth, Mickey Boardman, Alina Cho, Rina Stone, and more. After all, as they say, all the cool girls get fired—but only the coolest come back stronger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Brown (@laurabrown99)

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

