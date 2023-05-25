Oprah’s moving tribute to Tina

From one icon to another. Oprah shared a heartfelt post on Oprah.com today about her “shero” Tina Turner, who has passed away aged 83. Of her relationship with the “forever goddess of rock ’n’ roll,” she says: “I started out as a fan I would’ve been fine remaining a Tina groupie, but becoming her friend was a blessing in my lifetime.” Oprah remembers the monumental moments in their friendship, and celebrates Turner’s devoted husband Erwin and everything he did to help her in her years of ailing health. “She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious. Because she had learned how to LIVE surrounded by her beloved husband, Erwin, and friends. I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine. She was indeed simply the best,” Oprah writes. Read the full post here.

Sézane and Farm Rio partner for colorful new collection

Sézane’s Morgane Sézalory and Farm Rio’s Katia Barros have found kindred spirits in one another, and their respective brands. Launching this Sunday, a new collection of 40 co-designed pieces sees dresses, rompers, separates, and more in eco-friendly materials and fun, tropical prints. The partnership follows Sézane’s instantly-sold out collection with Sea NY and is part of a series of initiatives the Parisian brand is launching to celebrate its 10 year anniversary. Founder and creative director Sézalory explains, “I felt an immediate connection when I met Katia. We both share an ardent passion for creative pieces in surprising color palettes that can be worn forever. I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the story of Sézane than with Farm Rio—a brand which places adventure, freedom, and people at the heart of everything.” Set your alarms to shop the collection on 5/28.

Dress obsession! La Ligne x Don’t Let Disco release conscious collab

Two New York-based brands have come together on a special piece, aptly named the Disco dress. Artisanal jewelry company Don’t Let Disco and La Ligne’s new linen number, available in black and green colorways, is adorned with recycled African brass beads and handcrafted ceramic beads by female artisans in Ukraine. Speaking of Don’t Let Disco founder Ashley Harris, formerly a director at Sotheby’s auction house, La Ligne’s co-founders Meredith Melling, Molly Howard, and Valerie Macaulay said: “We’ve been fans of Ashley’s work for years and are so excited to finally bring the Disco Dress to life. We fully believe that women should have fun with getting dressed, so together with Don’t Let Disco, we’ve created a dress that captures the playful essence of both of our brands.” The frock is available online, at La Ligne’s store, Nordstrom, and Net-a-Porter for $395, with a portion of the sales going to the Lower East Side Girls Club.

