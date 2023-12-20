Today’s fashion headlines…

And the winners are…

Models.com has announced the winners of their annual Model of the Years Awards. Based on votes from industry insiders and the fans, this year they received almost 30,000 votes. The awards are broken down into 6 categories including a Lifetime Achievement award that went to Bethann Hardison.

Some of the other big winners were Anok Yai, who received the Industry’s vote and the Reader’s Choice as Model of the Year: Women+. Kit Butler took home the Industry’s vote for Model of the Year: Men+ with Mathieu Simoneau getting the Reader’s Choice pick. See all the winners HERE.

The Supermodels make a cameo on The Crown

Cindy Crawford posted a clip of a recent episode of Netflix’s The Crown where she appeared in a photo on the wall of a teenage Prince William’s bedroom. During the episode, William (Ed McVey) gets embarrassed after the photos were discovered by his grandfather, Prince Phillip (Jonathan Pryce). Crawford mentioned in her caption that she still vividly remembers visiting Kensington Palace to meet Princess Diana and a teenaged William. The clip also mentions William’s affection for Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell. Kid had good taste.

Tommy Hilfiger’s FashionVerse is coming!

The future is (almost) here! Hilfiger Ventures, a private investment vehicle co-founded by Tommy Hilfiger, has teamed up with leading game publisher Tilting Point to bring FashionVerse, an interactive fashion game, to mobile devices. The game will launch next month on all iOS and Android devices via their respective App Stores, as well as to Netflix’s 247 million members who will have FashionVerse included in their memberships on iOS and Android devices through the Netflix mobile app.

FashionVerse originated as an idea from Hilfiger, who wanted to scale fashion through an immersive, community-based game that capitalizes on the most current technology. According to a statement: “In FashionVerse, players take on design challenges to create perfectly curated fashion sets in Stylist mode or mood boards in Trendsetter mode, each of which other players vote upon. Players can share their creations, vote on other stylists’ scenes, comment on favorite looks, win rewards and unlock new clothing styles, all while discovering the latest trends from real-world fashion brands. Utilizing the latest AI technology, FashionVerse brings players’ creative styling to life with a photorealistic set of 3D virtual spaces and a diverse cast of models. Diversity and inclusion are cornerstones of FashionVerse, which features models across a wide range of size diversity, ethnicities and abilities.”

Naomi Watts shows her Stripes

Naomi Watts has bought the right to her menopause-wellness brand, Stripes, which shuttered after its parent company went bankrupt in August. Watts paid $500,000 for it. She stepped into a role as chief creative officer in October 2002. Stripes aims to take the stigma off of menopause and includes a range of products.

Watts will be seen next month on The Swan on Hulu.

