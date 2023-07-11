The Super Models Doc (Finally!) Sets An Air Date On Apple TV+

It’s coming!! Highly-anticipated documentary The Super Models has a confirmed air date on Apple TV+—chicsters can tune in on September 20 for the docuseries featuring legendary runway icons Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington at the helm.

Directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, the four-part series spotlights the spectacular careers of the OG supes. And yes, they’re all interviewed for the screen—even Evangelista, who has laid somewhat low in recent years due to health issues. Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, and Turlington are also all executive producers of the show, as well as Hollywood heavyweights Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

According to a release from Apple TV+, the show will see the four stars tell their story of how they got their start and their subsequent domination of the fashion and pop culture world. As the teaser reads, the series “travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself—and women’s roles within it—this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

Alas! The 14-second trailer trailer, which was also released today, doesn’t show us much, save for the quartet shown in present day form with a male voice asking off camera how they define the world “supermodel.” We guess we’ll get those answers on September 20!

Mark your cals and watch the trailer, below:

