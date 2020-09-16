Chic Digs! Supermodel Elsa Hosk’s SoHo Loft Is As Tasteful As You’d Imagine

Swedish-born catwalk regular Elsa Hosk has amassed six million Instagram followers thanks to her impeccable personal style which fuses vintage finds with high end designer pieces—so it’s no surprise that her home would follow suit.

Hosk opened the doors of her downtown New York City pad to Architectural Digest‘s millennial-focused vertical Clever, as she covers its Fall digital issue. As fans who have caught glimpses of her surroundings via her social media updates will tell you: Hosk knows a cult item when she sees one. In the story, she showcases her buttery-soft brown leather Mario Bellini modular sofa, the vintage Murano chandelier that hangs in her bedroom, and, of course, her beloved Ettore Sottsass mirror.

“I’ve always wanted it. Every time I had a big job I would buy something that I’d been wanting forever,” she says of the iconic looking glass.

Other highlights of her home tour include a better look at the bouclé Bernhardt sofa—below—which she’s often seen reclining on in her outfit posts, a Pierre Paulin chair, and a colossal arched bookcase that really brings the entire space together. And, umm, did we mention the Picasso quietly hanging in the corner?

The most impressive part? The 31-year-old executed all the design herself… we wonder if she’s free for an Extreme Makeover: Home Edition transformation of our place!

Scope the full tour on Architectural Digest now.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.