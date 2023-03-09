Vanity Fair and TikTok celebrate ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’

Next-gen talent and the crème de la crème of the content creator world rocked up to gorgeous French brasserie Mes Amis last night to rub shoulders ahead of this weekend’s Oscars ceremony. On hosting duty for the fête were Halle Bailey, Paul Mescal, and Julia Garner; three rising stars who were recently featured in Vanity Fair’s Vanities column. The trio were joined by actors, influencers, and content creators alike. Among the crowd were Lukas Gage, Lucien Laviscount, Benito Skinner, Chloe Cherry, Gavin Casalegno, Dylan Brosnan, Gavin Leatherwood, Jordan Firstman, Madison Bailey, Maggie Rogers, Noah Beck, Madeleine White, Olivia Holt, Bailee Madison, and many, many more.



















Images: Getty

Dua Lipa’ New York hit list

Chart-topper Dua Lipa is certainly a woman of taste, and so when she penned her top five must-visits when in the Big Apple, you know we are opening the Notes app on our phone immediately. Writing in today’s edition of her weekly newsletter, Service95, the singer shared her favorites from her last trip to her favorite “intoxicating” city. Pizza at Lucali (“head here for incredible thin-crust pizza that’s worth the (unavoidable) wait,” she recommends. There’s also a good chance you might find Lipa reading over a coffee at Housing Works Bookstore Café. Next time she’s in town, she’s heading straight for Broadway to see fellow Brit Jodie Comer in her new play, Prima Facie. To round out her culture list, Lipa urged her readers to go check out Thierry Mugler: Couturissime at the Brooklyn Museum, as well as Fotografiska’s music-focused exhibit, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious. Looks like we’ll be busy this weekend! Subscribe to Service95 here.

Power stylist Jamie Mizrahi opens up her Montecito home to Architectural Digest

You see snippets of superstylist Jamie Mizrahi’s work every day, thanks to her celebrity clients such as Adele, Nicole Ritchie, Riley Keough, and Ariana Grande. Now you can get further acquainted, as the longtime fashion force shared a look at her getaway California abode with AD. Mizrahi let the publication in behind the doors of the six-bedroom, Tudor-style home with mountain views. For the feature, the mom-of-two spoke to former InStyle editor in chief Ariel Foxman, detailing the process working with interior designer Mike Moser on creating a “haven” for her family to escape to from their Los Angeles base. Moser himself explained: “Jamie has got an insanely wicked sense of taste,” Moser says. “She’s so creative and spontaneous and not afraid to try new things, not afraid to take a risk.” He describes her vision for the haven as “cozy but elevated. She wanted layers. She wanted colors. She wanted patterns.” Mizrahi agrees that she took more risks on the second home (she and her husband Nico recently sold their Beverly Hills house and are searching for their next project.) “Things on the wall—art, tapestries—we were like, ‘Okay, this isn’t our full-time place,’” she says. “Take that floral sofa upstairs—I will like seeing it every weekend, but I don’t know that that would be in a main room of the house I live in all the time.” Read the full feature here.

