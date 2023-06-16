New Clothing Label CHAM Launches With A Major Bash, Chloé Teams Up With Vestiaire Collective, And More!

Christy Cham celebrates the launch of CHAM

Christy Cham, a costume designer whose recent work includes Dune, officially introduced her new label to the LA set this week. Cham hosted a soirée at her Beverly Hills residence, welcoming tastemakers, stylists, actors, and friends. CHAM is a collection of twelve essential wardrobe staples that act as the building blocks to timeless outfits. Think: sleek, fitted, and comfortable pieces like form-flattering maxi and mini dresses that can be dressed up or down, all rendered in proprietary fabrics handmade in the South of France. At the bash, guests enjoyed a dinner catered by Carbone—the first time the renowned restaurant has popped up in LA, no biggie—and music by DJ Hank Korsan. Among the crowd were Elsa Hosk, Jaime King, Chloe Fineman, Melanie Griffith, Eric Andre, Gabbriette, Benny Blanco, Mimi Cuttrell, Inanna Sarkis, Liana Levi, Cailin Russo, Jared Eng, Delilah Summer Parillo, Loree Rodkin, John Taylor, Gela Taylor-Nash, Zoe Taylor-Nash, Dalton Gomez, Juliette Labelle, Amanda Alagem, Marta Pozzan, Nicholas Bijan, Yael Quint, Aaron Harvey, and many more.

Image: Krista Schluester/Kevin Gonzalez

Chloé and Vestiaire Collective fête their partnership

Sustainably-minded luxury maison Chloé has unveiled the Chloé Vertical as part of the Spring Summer ’23 collection. Chloé has partnered on this initiative with EON and Vestiaire Collective for the resale of Vertical products; making them the first brand to launch a digital ID-integrated resale system on any platform, with the objective of developing a circular business model and extending the lifespan of its products. Three product categories are included for this first launch: bags, shoes and ready-to-wear, and Chloé’s suppliers and manufacturers have been involved in every step of the project. Via a co-branded platform that utilizes EON technology, fashion fans will also be able to return and sell their pre-owned Chloé items. After landing on a dedicated Chloé x Vestiaire Collective pre-filled listing form, customers are able to confirm the condition of the item, upload product imagery, and receive an immediate price offer from Vestiaire Collective. And once the price of an item has been agreed upon, the product has been authenticated and controlled by the resale platform, customers will receive payment without having to wait for the sale. To highlight this new initiative, a cocktail party took place at the Chloé Soho flagship yesterday evening, followed by an intimate editor and tastemaker dinner at the delectable nearby eatery, La Mercerie. Among those in attendance were Samina Virk, CEO, North America at Vestiaire Collective, and Arnaud Cauchois, VP of Communications, Americas at Chloé.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.