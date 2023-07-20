Editor’s Picks: Luxe Rugs From ABC Carpet & Home

What: You know we’re all for our fashion investment pieces, but a rug from abc carpet & home is akin to a Birkin bag for your home. Whatever your preferred interiors aesthetic or decor goals, the Manhattan mecca has got you covered, thanks to its unrivaled assortment that’s brimming with one-of-kind and exclusive textile pieces.

Why: A conversation-starting rug works wonders for any and all living spaces. Investing in a unique rug is a touch that can make a space truly yours, and a reliable rug will follow you from home to home and last forever. In pursuit of a future heirloom piece? Look no further than abc’s in-stock inventory, which boasts everything from traditional tribal rugs from Morocco to vibrant overdyes made from recycled sari silks, and Turkish Oushaks whose origins date back to the early 1900s. Abc’s partnerships with artisans and communities around the globe enable the preservation of diverse crafts, and also supports sustainability too. Haven’t found your fave? Fear not. Abc has also relaunched a state-of-the-art custom rug and broadloom carpet business for customers who want something that’s truly their own. What are you waiting for?

Where: abchome.com

